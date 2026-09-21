JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage release schedule: when is episode 2 on Netflix?

Giddy up. After a six-month wait, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is back on Netflix for new episodes, with the promise of a far more consistent release schedule for the cross-country race's 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage.
So, when can we expect the second episode of Steel Ball Run to hit streaming? Thankfully, we have answers. Below, you'll discover the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2 release date and streaming time in the US and UK, as well as a look ahead to the wider release schedule - which is now weekly.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage release date: when is episode 2 on Netflix?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2 releases on September 25, likely at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's a more palatable time of 8:00 AM BST in the UK.
However, times could change depending on when the episode is released in Japan. We'll know more from this Friday.
The second episode of Steel Ball Run marks the start of the '2nd Stage' of the new JoJo's season.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage release schedule: are new episodes out weekly?
New episodes of Steel Ball Run will be released weekly on Netflix, a far cry from the single episode drop we received back in March.
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A recent leak suggests Steel Ball Run episodes will launch weekly until November, with a further batch of episodes releasing next June and October respectively.
The current Steel Ball Run release schedule is as follows:
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 1: March 19, 2026
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2: September 25, 2026
Where to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is available exclusively on Netflix worldwide, meaning that it won't be streaming on Crunchyroll like prior seasons.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage episode count
The aforementioned Steel Ball Run leak says the coupled 2nd and 3rd Stages will be 11 episodes long, which takes us through to the end of the fall season/beginning of the winter season in late November.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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