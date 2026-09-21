JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage release schedule: when is episode 2 on Netflix?

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The wait is over: here's when new Steel Ball Run episodes are dropping on Netflix

A poster for JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage
(Image credit: Netflix)

Giddy up. After a six-month wait, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is back on Netflix for new episodes, with the promise of a far more consistent release schedule for the cross-country race's 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage.

So, when can we expect the second episode of Steel Ball Run to hit streaming? Thankfully, we have answers. Below, you'll discover the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2 release date and streaming time in the US and UK, as well as a look ahead to the wider release schedule - which is now weekly.

For more, check out all the new anime coming as part of the 2026 fall season, plus the latest on one of its leading names: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2.

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JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage release date: when is episode 2 on Netflix?

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure

(Image credit: Netflix)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2 releases on September 25, likely at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's a more palatable time of 8:00 AM BST in the UK.

However, times could change depending on when the episode is released in Japan. We'll know more from this Friday.

The second episode of Steel Ball Run marks the start of the '2nd Stage' of the new JoJo's season.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage release schedule: are new episodes out weekly?

JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run

(Image credit: Lucky Land Communications/Shueisha, JoJo's Animation SBR Project)

New episodes of Steel Ball Run will be released weekly on Netflix, a far cry from the single episode drop we received back in March.

A recent leak suggests Steel Ball Run episodes will launch weekly until November, with a further batch of episodes releasing next June and October respectively.

The current Steel Ball Run release schedule is as follows:

  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 1: March 19, 2026
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run episode 2: September 25, 2026

Where to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage

JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run

(Image credit: Lucky Land Communications/Shueisha, JoJo's Animation SBR Project)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is available exclusively on Netflix worldwide, meaning that it won't be streaming on Crunchyroll like prior seasons.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage and 3rd Stage episode count

JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run

(Image credit: Lucky Land Communications/Shueisha, JoJo's Animation SBR Project)

The aforementioned Steel Ball Run leak says the coupled 2nd and 3rd Stages will be 11 episodes long, which takes us through to the end of the fall season/beginning of the winter season in late November.

For more, check out how to watch JoJo's in order. Then, dive into our recommendations of the best anime to watch right now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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