One Piece creator keeps delaying the inevitable and doesn't think the manga will end until at least 2030

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has given a more specific timeline on when his long-running manga could end.
As reported by Otaku Art, this year's One Piece Day saw Oda provide fans with an update on One Piece's future as it hurtles towards its final arc.
According to the outlet, Oda has outlined plans for One Piece to last for at least four more years, taking it up to 2030.
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Adding further fuel to the fire, the 17th One Piece movie, BAAD, is now slated for release in 2029. Either way, One Piece, both in the pages of its manga and on the screen, isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
A One Piece remake, titled The One Piece, is also coming to Netflix in January 2027. The project will take the opening 50 chapters of Oda's manga and streamline it into just seven episodes, ensuring a new, modern way for younger generations to experience the 1000-plus episode classic from the very beginning.
Recently, Oda has made a fascinating gambit regarding his hit franchise. Fittingly, it even led to an international treasure hunt.
Back in March, Oda revealed the real meaning behind the One Piece treasure was buried over 600m underwater in an undisclosed location.
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Fortunately for us, sleuths were on the case – and pinpointed the location as Suruga Bay in Shizuoka. However, there has been no progress on actually recovering the document, meaning Luffy will probably get there before anyone in the real world does.
For more, check out our guide on how to watch One Piece in order. If you're not up for the mammoth task, we have a One Piece filler list detailing which episodes are safe to skip.