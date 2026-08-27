Despite reports, James Gunn says DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold is "in no way on hold"

Despite a rumor that DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold is on hold, James Gunn has clarified that the film is still in the pipeline.
The film is set to be directed by The Flash and It: Welcome to Derry helmer Andy Muschietti, and a claim that the director had said the film was on hold until after the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger was settled recently hit the internet.
"It doesn't sound like something Andy would have said but the project is in no way on hold," Gunn wrote on Threads.
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News on The Brave and the Bold has been quiet since it was announced along with the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate in 2023.
"There's really no new updates," Gunn told us last July, ahead of the release of Superman. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."
But, another Batman will make it to the screen soon. The Batman 2, which sees Robert Pattinson return as his version of the Caped Crusader, will arrive on February 18, 2028. However, this Batman is in a different universe to the DCU.
"I just think Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote, not only tonally, a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece, and not only psychologically weighty and nuanced, but really feeling," Penguin actor Colin Farrell has said of the upcoming film. "It's a really... There's moments in it. It's full of feeling. I just think he wrote kind of a contemporary genre masterpiece, really. I'm only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film. Honestly, man, it's so good. I'm so excited about it."
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Lanterns is currently airing on HBO in the US and Sky/NOW and HBO Max in the UK, while the next DCU movie is Clayface, which arrives this October 23.
In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.