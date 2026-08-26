James Gunn celebrates end of filming on Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow with behind-the-scenes photo of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

Man of Tomorrow has officially wrapped filming, and James Gunn has posted a villain-on-vacation-esque photo to celebrate.
"That's a wrap on principal photography for #ManofTomorrow," Gunn wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the and another of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor swimming in a lake. "Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew." You can check out the photo below.
Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027. Supergirl is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store, or our guide to watching the DC movies in order for a marathon.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.