James Gunn celebrates end of filming on Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow with behind-the-scenes photo of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

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Man of Tomorrow hits theaters next summer

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) staring down Superman (David Corenswet)
(Image credit: DC Studios)

Man of Tomorrow has officially wrapped filming, and James Gunn has posted a villain-on-vacation-esque photo to celebrate.

"That's a wrap on principal photography for #ManofTomorrow," Gunn wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the and another of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor swimming in a lake. "Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew." You can check out the photo below.

Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by Gunn, sees David Corenswet's Superman and Lex Luthor team up to take down supervillain Braniac, played by Babylon Berlin star Lars Eidinger. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also set to make an appearance.

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Even more exciting, at least for me, is the fact that Lanterns star Aaron Pierre is set to make an appearance as John Stewart (though the new DC show just premiered and we don't know if John, who is Hal Jordan's trainee, ends up becoming the Green Lantern or not). Pierre previously told GamesRadar+ that his time on Lanterns helped him step onto the set of Man of Tomorrow with confidence, as it gave him a much deeper understanding of the character. Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner is also set to appear.

Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9, 2027. Supergirl is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store, or our guide to watching the DC movies in order for a marathon.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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