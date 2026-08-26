Everything announced at FGS Live From Gamescom 2026

FGS Live From gamescom 2026 is the sister showcase that aired directly after this year’s Future Games Show at gamescom on August 26, featuring more world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive trailers live and direct from the gamescom showfloor.
The event was hosted by Nathan Byrne and Jules Gill from the FGS video team, who led viewers through a busy schedule of reveals. If you missed it and want to catch up, we’ve collated all the news below in chronological order.
40K boomer shooter Boltgun 2 got a new trailer during FGS Live from gamescom, which revealed a musical collaboration with DOOM legend Mick Gordon, and the news that it’s coming to PC & consoles on October 14.
BLACKWOOD
Blackwood is an action-adventure game where you run a DVD store and lead a double life as a ruthless assassin. A release date trailer revealed that the first act is coming to Steam on September 16.
Crimson Moon
A new gameplay trailer for Crimson Moon brought viewers into its blood-soaked fantasy world, where you annihilate demons as a human-angel hybrid. It’s coming to PC on September 1.
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Rivage
An intricate puzzle adventure set aboard an immersive space station, Rivage has you repairing systems and mechanisms to unravel a carefully woven mystery. It’s coming to PC and consoles on September 22, 2026.
Tempus Vitae
Time travel shooter Tempus Vitae got a brand new gameplay trailer during FGS Live From gamescom. It’s a science-fiction metroidvania where you unravel the mysteries of a doomed space station, and it’s coming soon to PC & consoles.
Neon Abyss 2
A hectic new trailer for the shooter roguelike Neon Abyss 2 introduced viewers to the sequel’s penchant for maximum carnage. Enter the abyss when it launches out of early access in Fall 2026 for PC & consoles.
Matelotes - World Premiere
A world-premiere trailer revealed Matelotes, a delightful game in which you explore islands aboard a cartoon longship and resolve crises and squabbles. It’s coming to Steam Early Access in 2027.
Tanuki: Pon's Summer
A new gameplay trailer for TANUKI: Pon’s Summer aired during FGS Live From gamescom. This is a life simulator where you play as a friendly Tanuki who delivers parcels on his BMX and interacts with the inhabitants of a quirky Japanese town. It’s coming soon to PC & consoles, with a demo available now on Steam.
Night Plane
Flight attendant horror game Night Plane got a new trailer during FGS Live From gamescom, providing an aeroplane window into the game’s doomed in-flight scenario. It’s coming to PC in Fall 2026, but there’s a demo available now on Steam if you want to check it out.
Haunted Paws
Haunted Paws is a canine co-op game where you play as a pair of pups, and a new trailer shown during FGS Live From gamescom offered more gameplay, alongside the news that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch 2.
Sweetheart - World Premiere
A world premiere trailer revealed Sweetheart, a horror game wrapped in a love story that bills itself as a terrifying breakup simulator. It’s coming to PC in 2027.
We Are So Cooked
A new trailer revealed that the absurdist stealth game We Are So Cooked is coming to Steam on October 15. It’s a 1-4 player co-op game where you improvise to smuggle a dead body out of a hotel room with your friends as backup.
Amphibian - World Premiere
JARCORP Interactive revealed Amphibian during FGS Live From gamescom. It’s a frog-led, hand-drawn tactical RPG for fans of classic console adventures, and it’s coming soon to PC & consoles.
Prospera - World Premiere
A world-premiere trailer revealed Prospera, an open-world city-building simulator from Toplitz Productions in which you build a bustling industrial town and live in it, too. It’s coming soon to PC.
APART
TurnKey Games shared a brand-new gameplay trailer for APART, the studio’s atmospheric platformer where you play as a zombie child and their severed arm companion. It’s coming to PC on October 9, later this year.
Medieval Dynasty - The Backwood
Medieval Dynasty is a beloved open-world survival game, and during FGS Live From gamescom, Toplitz Productions shared a new trailer for its upcoming DLC, The Backwood. The Backwood is an untamed map that serves as a sandbox canvas for campaigns, and it’s coming to PC and consoles in early 2027
Vikings Dynasty
A gameplay trailer for Vikings Dynasty provided a glimpse into the game’s Norse world, where you protect your community as a Jarl and explore the surrounding Fjords. Wishlist it now, because it’s coming soon to PC.
Young Suns
The Jupiter-set life sim Young Suns received a new trailer during FGS Live From gamescom. This four-player co-op game lets you decorate your own custom spaceship, explore planetoids and improve the lives of space station citizens. The 1.0 update is coming to Xbox on August 31, with the game landing on Steam in Late 2026.
Nivalis Nights
Ion Lands shared a new trailer for Nivalis Nights, the studio’s cyberpunk slice-of-life simulator where you manage businesses and forge meaningful connections under neon lights. It’s coming to PC on the 29th of September.
Aloft
Co-op sandbox survival game Aloft got a new trailer during FGS Live From gamescom, revealing more about the game’s upcoming Discovery & Ancestry update. It’s out now on Steam, so you can let your curiosity guide your travels across the game’s gorgeous floating islands.
Hoarder
Eerie cleaning simulator Hoarder got a release date trailer during FGS Live From gamescom. This atmospheric submarine-salvage adventure - which starts out looking like a normal decluttering job - is coming in 2027.
Afterworld
Paradox dropped by the FGS Live From gamescom for an interview about Afterworld, the studio’s latest grand strategy game. It’s a settlement-raising adventure set in a post-apocalyptic America replete with dangerous factions you have to manage through diplomacy, and it’s coming soon to PC.
Shoe It All!
A hilarious physics game about the delight of launching your shoes received a release-date trailer during FGS Live from Gamescom. Shoe It All! Features plenty of skill-checking levels and absurd scenarios, and it’s coming to PC & consoles on September 3rd.
Wanderburg
Wanderburg is a medieval roguelike where you pilot a modular castle on wheels to pillage and consume your surroundings. Grow in size and master unpredictable loadouts when it launches into early access on Steam this September 8.
BLACK WALLS
Magic Van Games rounded out the FGS Live From gamescom with a haunting trailer for BLACK WALLS. It’s a liminal psychological horror odyssey where you play as an isolated astronaut exploring a dark, unpredictable maze. It’s coming to PC in 2027.
Jordan Oloman has hundreds of bylines across outlets like GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, USA Today, The Guardian, The Verge, The Washington Post, and more. Jordan is an experienced freelance writer who can not only dive deep into the biggest video games out there but explore the way they intersect with culture too. Jordan can also be found working behind-the-scenes here at Future Plc, contributing to the organization and execution of the Future Games Show.
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