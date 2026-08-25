Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 Live Coverage – All the news as it happens

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The pre-show kicks off in one hour! We are officially 60 minutes away from the pre-show kicking off for Gamescom: ONL 2026. If history tells me anything, it's that this will be well worth tuning into. While the pre-show lacks the spectacle of the main showcase, it has been known to house some smaller gameplay updates and new title reveals.

Wizardry of the coasts (Image credit: Hasbro) Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro also have a lot riding on this Gamescom ONL, and not just for one single game. Exodus, the upcoming sci-fi RPG from developer Archetype Entertainment, and Warlock, the upcoming D&D RPG from Invoke Studios, are both set to debut something or other during today's festivities. You can expect trailers, but perhaps with more than just that. While we've seen a good chunk of detail on Exodus (see the Exodus Big Preview from June 2026 that I spearheaded), details on Warlock have been fairly light by comparison. It seems like Warlock might finally be ready to show off some gameplay, while Exodus appears to be just showing… more. Could we possibly get full-on release dates for both titles during Gamescom Opening Night Live? I wouldn't be surprised.

The final (?) Final Fantasy 7 remake (Image credit: Square Enix) Another big RPG that's set to make some kind of appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 is Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the latest and greatest entry in the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake series. This isn't speculation on my part, either; Geoff Keighley went and just… tweeted it out. "A new look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation will premiere on Tuesday, August 25, as part of [Gamescom] Opening Night Live, introduced by game director [Naoki Hamaguchi]," Keighley shared on social media earlier this month. What, exactly, does that mean? Who knows! Probably a trailer at least? Maybe some new gameplay? Frankly, it probably doesn't matter; it's new Final Fantasy 7 details, and that's likely enough for basically anyone tuning in.

The Witcher 3 DLC makes itself known (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) While there's plenty we don't know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, one of the bigger reveals that is known about is that CD Projekt Red will be presenting the first good look at The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past , the upcoming expansion to the now-classic RPG created alongside Fool's Theory. The expectation is that the new expansion will serve as connective tissue between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4, but exactly how that'll work remains to be seen. "[P]layers can once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4," the official website reads in part. Given The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is set to launch in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, it seems unlikely that we'll get a release date – unless it's for something like January, which isn't entirely impossible. A man can dream!