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Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 Live Coverage – All the news as it happens

All the news, rumors, speculation, and leaks ahead of Gamescom ONL 2026

News
By
Last updated
Witcher 3: Songs of the Past key art featuring Geralt and some critter
(Image credit: © CD Projekt Red)

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has officially arrived, and we've got over two hours of reveals, announcements, news, and trailers to look forward to from the latest and greatest video games and video game adaptations. And the Muppets, probably, if host Geoff Keighley has anything to say about it.

We'll be running through all of the expectations ahead of the annual gaming event before pivoting to live coverage as it happens, but Gamescom ONL typically keeps its metaphoric cards close to its chest barring unexpected leaks. There is, however, plenty to already be excited about just based on what we know to be making an appearance and what we can make some educated guesses about.

Rollin Bishop, US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+
Rollin Bishop

Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 18 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, and more. He regularly handles event live blogs for GamesRadar+, providing timely information about everything from new announcements to trailers to reactions.

What time is Gamescom Opening Night Live?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 kicks off at the following times:
- 11AM PT
- 2PM ET
- 7PM UK
- 8PM CEST

(It is worth noting that Gamescom ONL also features a pre-show that begins 30 minutes prior to the official start time.)

gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 ONL Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 25 - 2p ET/11a PT/8p CEST) - YouTube gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 ONL Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 25 - 2p ET/11a PT/8p CEST) - YouTube
Watch On

Gamescom: ONL 2026 Live Updates

The pre-show kicks off in one hour!

We are officially 60 minutes away from the pre-show kicking off for Gamescom: ONL 2026. If history tells me anything, it's that this will be well worth tuning into. While the pre-show lacks the spectacle of the main showcase, it has been known to house some smaller gameplay updates and new title reveals.

Wizardry of the coasts

Exodus

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro also have a lot riding on this Gamescom ONL, and not just for one single game. Exodus, the upcoming sci-fi RPG from developer Archetype Entertainment, and Warlock, the upcoming D&D RPG from Invoke Studios, are both set to debut something or other during today's festivities. You can expect trailers, but perhaps with more than just that.

While we've seen a good chunk of detail on Exodus (see the Exodus Big Preview from June 2026 that I spearheaded), details on Warlock have been fairly light by comparison. It seems like Warlock might finally be ready to show off some gameplay, while Exodus appears to be just showing… more. Could we possibly get full-on release dates for both titles during Gamescom Opening Night Live? I wouldn't be surprised.

The final (?) Final Fantasy 7 remake

Cloud kneels before some yellow flowers while companions Barret, Tifa, Red XIII, Cait Sith, Yuffie, Vincent Valentine, and Cid watch in the background in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Another big RPG that's set to make some kind of appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 is Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the latest and greatest entry in the ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake series. This isn't speculation on my part, either; Geoff Keighley went and just… tweeted it out.

"A new look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation will premiere on Tuesday, August 25, as part of [Gamescom] Opening Night Live, introduced by game director [Naoki Hamaguchi]," Keighley shared on social media earlier this month.

What, exactly, does that mean? Who knows! Probably a trailer at least? Maybe some new gameplay? Frankly, it probably doesn't matter; it's new Final Fantasy 7 details, and that's likely enough for basically anyone tuning in.

The Witcher 3 DLC makes itself known

Games like Skyrim: Gerlat giving a thumbs up during the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

While there's plenty we don't know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, one of the bigger reveals that is known about is that CD Projekt Red will be presenting the first good look at The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, the upcoming expansion to the now-classic RPG created alongside Fool's Theory.

The expectation is that the new expansion will serve as connective tissue between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4, but exactly how that'll work remains to be seen. "[P]layers can once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4," the official website reads in part.

Given The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past is set to launch in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, it seems unlikely that we'll get a release date – unless it's for something like January, which isn't entirely impossible. A man can dream!

What are you hoping to see at Gamescom ONL 2026?

We're still a couple of hours away from Gamescom ONL actually starting, so there's still time to sit and consider what it is that you actually want out of what is – let's be honest – one big advertisement. The Game Awards at least has the smokescreen of presenting awards; Gamescom ONL is a convention kickoff event.

With that in mind, what is it that you find most interesting from an event like Gamescom Opening Night Live? World premieres? New trailers? Release date announcements? Let us know!

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