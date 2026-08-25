If you've ever sat there looking at your plain, portable gaming storage and thought, "I wish these were cute and had pictures of Pokemon on them," then you'll be glad to know that SanDisk has you covered. The storage brand has just unveiled a new Mew Edition USB-C Flash Drive and a Mewtwo Edition Portable SSD to celebrate 30 years of the franchise, which has resulted in one of the first "aww" utterances I've ever had while looking at storage.
The Mew Edition drive is available in a 128 GB capacity and is pink and adorable, just like the classic Kanto Pokémon. Meanwhile, the Mewtwo Edition is available in both 500 GB and 1 TB capacities for those who need a bit more storage. Fortunately, neither is as elusive as the Pokemon themselves, as you can catch the Mew and Mewtwo Edition storage for £28.99 and £106.99 (500 GB) respectively, straight from SanDisk starting today.
SanDisk / Pokémon
USB-C Flash Drive, Mew Edition - 128GB
SanDisk / Pokémon
Pokémon Portable SSD, Mewtwo Edition - 500 GB
VP of Consumer Product Management at SanDisk, Susan Park, states in the official press release that "Iconic and powerful, Mew and Mewtwo are among the most beloved and instantly recognizable Pokémon. By combining the enduring appeal of these two Pokémon with Sandisk’s proven performance and reliability, we’re giving fans new ways to carry the moments, memories, and creations that matter most."
The drives most definitely look iconic, that's for sure. The first of SanDisk's new storage, the £28.99 Mew Edition USB-C Flash Drive, is ridiculously adorable. The 128 GB flash memory features a pastel pink chassis that perfectly matches that of the iconic Pocket Monster. The drive also utilizes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and is equipped with up to 250 MB/s read speeds. You can find faster and cheaper flash drives from SanDisk for £24.99 at Amazon these days, but as is always the case for officially licensed hardware, you're paying more here for its aesthetics rather than the specs.
It's a similar situation for the Mewtwo Edition Portable SSD. The 500 GB and 1 TB models are on the official SanDisk store for £106.99 and £177.99, respectively. You can grab the 1 TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for less at just £170 at Amazon right now, but it'll be missing that flashy Mewtwo look.
The Pokemon version sports a black and pastel purple exterior, with Mewtwo standing proudly on the front. The external hard drive shares a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and boasts sequential read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which should be plenty to move around large files (or a digital game or two) with ease.
As a heads up, this isn't the first time SanDisk has collaborated with The Pokemon Company to release cute storage options. Both brands released a series of SD cards in 2023 that sported imagery of Pikachu, Snorlax, and Gengar. Much to my chagrin, the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards have yet to receive a similar Pokemon transformation. But I'll settle for these Mew and Mewtwo external drives in the meantime - even if they can't give my Ninty handheld a storage boost.
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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