This is not a drill Scooby Gang, official Monster High Buffy the Vampire Slayer dolls are coming

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Monster High dolls exist.
That's a sentence I never thought I'd get to utter. Yet as someone who grew up wishing they were a chosen one and who spent every Halloween dressed as every Sunnydale local under the sun, it's a phrase I'm glad I can say. It's not even just a Buffy who has got the Monster High makeover, but a two-pack featuring both the Slayer herself and Angel. It's set to drop on September 4 at 9 AM PT.
The $98 / £89 set will be exclusive to Fang Club members next month and available only from the Mattel Creations website. However, Mattel states that they "may also be available at other retailers." Personally, I'd not take the risk of waiting, as there's no certainty they'll appear elsewhere. As a self-identifying member of the Scooby Gang, I'll be sitting by my phone the day they drop, and if you don't want to have to fork out your cash to the real-life vampires that are resellers, I highly recommend you do the same to avoid any balderdash and chicanery.
Over the past year, there's been new Buffy merchandise, from official Loungefly bags to multiple pairs of pyjamas, but a set of Monster High Buffy and Angel Dolls feels best suited to represent the iconic '90s TV show. Think about it: Buffy the Vampire Slayer practically championed the 'monster of the week' TV formula, so there's nothing more 'Monster'-adjacent than Buffy.
Not only does the meshing together of the Monster High and Buffy worlds make so much sense, but the end result is fantastic. Mattel has captured Sarah Michelle Gellar's likeness pretty well, and there's no mistaking those green-gray eyes and blonde hair for anyone else. Buffy's outfit design, too, seems to capture not just the early era of the series, but also later seasons of the show.
Her black jacket and red leather trousers combo harkens back to 'Graduation Day Part One' episode from Season 3. Over the years, it became synonymous with the Slayer and was pretty much my friend and I's go-to choice for depicting her when Halloween came around. Yet, her doll's heels include parts of her iconic scythr/m? weapon, which you didn't see until the final seventh season.
I can see Mattel's choice to reference different Buffy eras being a deal breaker for many fans, but I personally don't mind it. I would have preferred to see Summers in her white prom dress and jacket combo as seen in the last episode of the first season. However, I imagine her updo may have been a bit more difficult to style on a doll, though it would have felt more fitting alongside Angel.
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Talking of which, a lot of fans are not happy that he's included. The comments under Bloody Disgusting's X (Twitter) post of the reveal are filled with disgust that Buffy's OG beau is part of this two pack set, with user's like @Mayara__1D exclaiming, "The Angel turned out super ugly, dude! Where's the Spike? Lmaoooo."
I am more of a Spike girl myself, and would have loved to see his iconic beaten-up leather jacket in doll form. However, I'm not mad to see Angel in his stead. Particularly as I was a fan of the Angel TV show spin-off, and as Mattel went so far as to include his Claddagh ring.
The Moore Action Collectibles Buffy the Vampire Slayer figures from back in the late '90s included a replica of that exact ring with the Vampire Angel doll, and I used to wear it every day to school. Catching a glimpse of the tiny versions on these dolls filled me with a wave of nostalgia that will never put me in the Team Angel camp, but has made me eager to add his doll to my collection.
Who knows, the popularity of this set could result in more Buffy dolls down the line. I don't know about you, but I'd adore a Monster High release of Willow. It would feel super fitting as the brand's new Moonspell Magic range is all about witches, and there's no cooler and more iconic witch than Willow. Not to mention, she sported plenty of iconic outfits during the TV show's seven-season run.
If you're okay settling for Buffy and Angel for now, remember that you'll need to be a Fang Club member to order the two-pack come September. You can grab an annual membership for $9.99 at Mattel Creations, which will give you access to these dolls and allow you to vote on new creations.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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