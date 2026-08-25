How to beat the How to Fish Spider Crab boss

The How to Fish Spider Crab is a terrifying boss initially, massive compared to anything you've caught previously and capable of eviscerating you with its claws. However, beating this beer thief really isn’t that difficult once you have the right weapons and understand when is best to attack it. So, here's what you need to know to beat the Spider Crab boss in How to Fish and move finally get the boat so that you can sail to the next island.
How to Fish Spider Crab boss tips
To kill the Spider Crab, you ideally need a fully upgraded knife since it's the most powerful weapon you can get on the first island – using the knuckledusters or even your fists to beat the Spider Crab to death is possible but not advised unless you're playing with other people and can all attack the crab at once.
Buy the knife for $45 dollars, then pay to upgrade it using the anvil three times, which costs an additional $78 in total. Keep fishing using the hot dog bait and selling clams to efficiently gather enough cash. With a nice and sharp knife, reel in the Spider Crab using an empty beer can as bait.
The knife will deal good damage to the Spider Crab, but you also need to attack at the right time to avoid dying. The crab's main way of attacking is charging in a straight line towards you, so get out of the way and then start stabbing it as soon as stars appear over its head, indicating it is stunned. As soon as the crab recovers and starts to turn, run away again to avoid getting snipped then wait for it to charge again.
Rinse and repeat until the Spider Crab is dead. It will then violently explode, letting you grab and sell the meat and Spider Crab Shell by feeding them to the lighthouse keeper. He'll give you the keys to his boat in return, letting you leave the island, but you must also buy the radar tablet next to him for 10 bucks so that you know where to go next.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.