How to upgrade Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2

Guides
By
Published

To upgrade your Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones, you need a combination of XP, Coins, and Tarcores

The Tarforge, where you can upgrade Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2
(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

You can upgrade Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones to level three, with each level requiring different materials. You'll also do so in different areas of the map, as upgrading Tarstones to level one happens passively, as long as you have the specific Tarstone equipped.

However, the higher you upgrade your Tarstones, the harder it gets, and you won't be able to fully upgrade every Tarstone in one playthrough, so you'll have to choose which you want to upgrade carefully. While you think it over, here's everything you need to know about upgrading Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones.

Mortal Shell 2 Tarstone upgrades

The Tarstone upgrade UI in Mortal Shell 2.

(Image credit: Cold Symmetry)

To upgrade Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones, you must first have them equipped. Equipped Tarstones will passively upgrade to level 1 as you earn XP. Only then can you upgrade them to level 2 at the Tarforge using 100x Coins.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

To upgrade Tarstones at the Tarforge, you'll first need to give Etching Needles to Franz. If you haven't got this yet, find out where to get it in our guide to Franz and his Tarforge.

To upgrade Tarstones to level 3, you must again equip your level 2 Tarstone and earn enough XP to unlock the level 3 upgrade. Return to the Tarforge and upgrade your Tarstone using six Tarcores.

It's impossible to earn enough Mortal Shell 2 Tarcores in one playthrough to upgrade every Tarstone, so you'll want to test out the best Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones first, and figure out your favorites (or just use those recommended in my guide!).

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Press shot for Runaways codes featuring several players involved in a police chase
    1
    Runaways codes (August 2026) and how to redeem them for Credz and more
  2. 2
    Lanterns fans are growing more suspicious of Sheriff Kane, but they don't think she's the Manhunter
  3. 3
    Latest GTA 6 leak heads to the beach, and it looks like Rockstar's delivering on the crowds
  4. 4
    The white Epomaker GX1 wireless headset gives me Y2K vibes in the best possible way
  5. 5
    Lanterns episode 2 shouts out one of Alan Moore's weirdest Green Lantern stories