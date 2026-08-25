How to upgrade Tarstones in Mortal Shell 2

You can upgrade Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones to level three, with each level requiring different materials. You'll also do so in different areas of the map, as upgrading Tarstones to level one happens passively, as long as you have the specific Tarstone equipped.
However, the higher you upgrade your Tarstones, the harder it gets, and you won't be able to fully upgrade every Tarstone in one playthrough, so you'll have to choose which you want to upgrade carefully. While you think it over, here's everything you need to know about upgrading Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones.
Mortal Shell 2 Tarstone upgrades
To upgrade Mortal Shell 2 Tarstones, you must first have them equipped. Equipped Tarstones will passively upgrade to level 1 as you earn XP. Only then can you upgrade them to level 2 at the Tarforge using 100x Coins.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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