There is sadly no Mortal Shell 2 Glimpse farm available in the Soulslike game, as the currency is finite, and primarily available through cleansing Beacons. This isn't great news since Glimpses are required for locating Shells and upgrading them, and there don't seem to be enough of them to fully upgrade every Shell.
That means you need to take care when spending Glimpses, considering your options carefully, which include unlocking Shell locations and deepening your bond with your Shells, thus improving their stats and allowing you to upgrade their abilities. So, if you aren't sure where to get them or how to spend them, here's what you need to know.
How to get Mortal Shell 2 Glimpses
There are three main ways you can obtain Glimpses:
Cleansing Beacons.
Exploring behind Cleansed Gates.
You can purchase one from Merrick in the Marrow Keep.
You can also occasionally find Glimpses by exploring the rest of the world, but they're fairly rare.
The good news is that you can get more in New Game Plus, and you carry your Shell progress through with you, so, as you'll read below, it'll take a few playthroughs to fully upgrade all your Shells. Perhaps one playthrough will give you a chance to try out another difficulty, like the Mortal Shell 2 Slayer Seal.
Considering how to spend your Glimpses is incredibly tough knowing that you can't unlock and upgrade all eight Shells. You'll need between three and four Glimpses to unlock the location of each Shell on your map and lots more to fully upgrade them. From various accounts, it seems that you can upgrade two to three Shells each playthrough. Since there is currently no Glimpse refund system, it's essential that you choose carefully, perhaps using my best Mortal Shell 2 Shells guide for advice.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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