How to get Mortal Shell 2 Shades for a fresh look

Mortal Shell 2 Shades offer a new look for each of your Shells. They're purely aesthetic and don't offer any combat advantages, but we always like the option to change skins out in our favorite video games, so why should this dark Soulslike be any different?
If you purchased the Devout Edition, you'll unlock the full set of Obsidian Shades for all eight Shells, but if not, you may first notice the word 'Shade' when resting at a Beacon, where you'll see the option to change Shades for both the Harbinger and your unlocked Shells. It's not quite so obvious to unlock them, though, so here's how to change up your look.
How to get all Mortal Shell 2 Shades
To unlock Mortal Shell 2 Shades, you need to find Blackmarrow Keys and take them to the elevator room at the Marrow Keep, where you'll see eight chests lining the room.
There are exactly eight Blackmarrow keys in-game, found here:
In the Desolate Ruins dungeon in the secret room in the Marrow Keep.
Behind the Ova in the Conquered Temple Beacon.
Beneath the tower near Sester's Abbey.
Purchased from a merchant with Night Mode activated.
I'll add the locations for the remaining Blackmarrow keys once I have found them!
Each of these chests relates to one Shell, and unlocking it with a Blackmarrow key unlocks the Shade for that Shell, meaning you should think carefully before using up each key. Luckily, you won't be able to unlock chests for Shells you haven't found yet, but you probably want to prioritize the best Mortal Shell 2 Shells, or the Shell(s) you use most. You can then change Shades by resting at any Beacon.
Aside from the Obsidian Shades available for those who purchased the Devout edition, there is one other Shade which is the Flayed Harbinger Shell, available to those who played the beta for at least 30 minutes. If you can't see it in-game and think you should have it, check out my guide on how to get Mortal Shell 2 beta rewards.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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