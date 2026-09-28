The Elder Scrolls hasn't had a Fallout: New Vegas-style spin-off because of a "very protective" Todd Howard, Skyrim lead suggests

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Kurt Kuhlmann suggests Todd Howard didn't want another debate over which studio did it best

A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Veteran Elder Scrolls loremaster Kurt Kuhlmann suggests that Bethesda's fantasy RPG series never saw a Fallout: New Vegas-like spin-off because a "very protective" Todd Howard didn't want to create another situation where people might question whether his studio is best placed to handle the series.

In a new interview with FRVR, Kuhlmann – who also served as Skyrim's co-lead designer, a quest designer on Oblivion, and more before leaving Bethesda in 2023 – implies that New Vegas's success may have unintentionally created the perception of competition between Bethesda and Obsidian, namely when it comes to which studio makes the better Fallout games.

"The whole New Vegas thing did create this, at least the perception of this, 'who makes a better Fallout game?' 'Oh, they should just give it to Obsidian,'" Kuhlmann explains. "There are the Obsidian, New Vegas people that think obviously New Vegas is way better, Obsidian is way better at making those games, and why don't they just get Fallout altogether."

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Furthermore, Kuhlmann adds: "I don't know that Todd wanted to create that situation again for The Elder Scrolls. Todd, from my time there, he is very protective of it."

Even though Fallout fans might pit Obsidian and Bethesda against each other depending on their favorite Fallout games, prior evidence suggests there's no actual beef between the two studios. In an interview late last year, Howard went as far to say Obsidian was "the only choice" to create a new Fallout game after 3, and before that, the Bethesda lead had expressed his "huge respect to the folks at Obsidian" for their list of 2025 releases.

Now, you'd certainly hope there's no vicious rivalry between the two, since not only are they working on a new Fallout game together, but Bethesda has actually taken over management of Obsidian following more reshuffling and restructuring at Xbox. Bethesda president Jill Braff has reportedly stated that the New Vegas studio will keep its "creative identity," though concerns were still raised by Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael Douse, who said he "can't imagine" that the move "feels great" for the devs.

Xbox is in the midst of a "reverse acquisition," analyst says, with Activision "best equipped to run the studios Microsoft built itself."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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