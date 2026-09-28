Full walkthrough for The Complete Set in Control Resonant

The Complete Set is one of Control Resonant's longest and strangest side quests, tasking you to find a set of SINKKI D50 speakers and subwoofers around the world and set them up in a singular location, which itself leads to a peculiar choice at the end. There's five separate speakers and subwoofers to locate around the world and bring back to the Auction House to conclude the questline, and having done the mission myself and found the locations of every speaker, I'll lay out a full quest walkthrough below so you can complete... well, The Complete Set, for yourself.
To start The Complete Set quest, go to The Museum of Curiosities in the West Incursion Zone and read the note on the reception counter.
Examine the SINKKI D50 speaker at the back of the Museum to cause it to start leaping around. Grab it when it pauses in its movements.
Head to the marked Auction House in Downtown to find a Civilian seemingly possessed and in need of help. There'll be another speaker that needs containing here.
Pick up the "There's People in There" collectible in the Auction House to discover the locations of the other speakers - the Auction Buyer's Apartment and the Collector's apartment, and the Subwoofer with Langston. These can be done in any order.
Go to the Collector's Apartment, thenpick up a Speaker from the dumpster across the street.
Go to the Auction Buyer's Apartment, then head to the nearby coffee shop to find a Speaker there.
Speak to Langston in Central, then head to the Oldest House to pick up the Subwoofer from Executive Research.
Go back to the Auction House and place the speakers around on specific surfaces to complete the ritual.
Choose whether to turn the subwoofer off or turn it up, closing or opening "the Gate".
How to contain speakers
There are multiple occasions in The Complete Set quest where you'll have to contain the speakers of the SINKKI D50 set, which is hard to do when they bounce around the room causing flashing pulses that knock you back and stop you from getting close.
The key is to keep your distance until it pauses moving, then quickly move in close and hold L1/LB (depending on your controller). If you're fast enough, Dylan should extract or suppress its power to move, containing it. At that point, you can pick it up like any other item.
The Collector's Apartment speaker location
Enter the Collector's Apartment and listen to the collectible "Pete, Nina and Lester" to find out that the speaker was thrown out. To find it, leave the building via the main entrance, go directly across the street to the entrance to the construction site, and on the right hand side are several dumpsters with the speaker among them, as shown above.
Once you try to get it, it will try and escape and you'll have to contain it as normal, chasing it through the construction site.
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The Auction Buyer's Apartment and Coffee Shop speaker location
The Auction Buyer's Apartment is in Central, marked on your map as part of the quest chain. Go there and look at the shelves next to the front door to find the Exchange Location Note, which tells you that you should be looking at the coffee shop nearby.
Head to the marked coffee shop, "Atlantis", and you can enter via the main door at street level. Inside, one of the speakers is resting on a table. Interact with it to begin a chase to contain it, as before.
The Confiscated Subwoofer location
Speaking to Langston at the Field Office in Central, he'll tell you that the Subwoofer speaker is in the FBC Oldest House, near Executive Research, as well as granting you a new Control Resonant Clearance Keycard so you can access it.
Head back to the Oldest House in Downtown, and retrace your steps from the game's tutorial back to Executive Research. Next to the bunker you can find a locked door marked SR, which you can now open.
Interact with it, and the Subwoofer will spawn in some Hiss enemies, which you'll have to kill, before chasing it around the room to contain it as before.
How to complete the Ritual at the Auction House
Back at the Auction House, interact with the table near the possessed civilian to lay out all the speakers. At this point, you need to complete a puzzle and a particular ritual, based on where in the room you place each speaker and subwoofer. Reading the collectible "The SINKKI D50 Speaker Set" tells you that each speaker needs to be placed on a specific kind of surface, which you can find within the Auction House somewhere.
The Speakers are all interchangeable here - it doesn't matter which one you place where, with the exception of the subwoofer, which does need to be on a particular spot.
Place one speaker on a glass surface. This is the table leaning against the pillar down below in the direction that the possessed woman is looking at, opposite the main stage next to the ascending stairs.
Place one speaker on a stone surface. This is on the stage itself, on the palette of crisscrossed stone slabs.
Place one speaker on a blue surface. There's a blue tarp hanging off the edge of the East mezzanine overlooking the stage, across from where the speakers are kept.
Place one speaker on a wooden surface. Directly across from the possessed woman, on the east mezzanine, is a wooden bench on a spotlight between two generators, very easy to spot.
Place the sub-woofer in water. There's a puddle of water from a spilled mop and bucket just behind the possessed woman where you can place the subwoofer.
At this point, you need to turn off all the speakers except the subwoofer. The speakers will start pulsing with energy, trying to knock you away, but there's pauses where you can get in close and shut them down.
Head up to the woman and speak to her, and she'll tell you to turn off the subwoofer. However, voices are coming from that subwoofer telling you to turn its volume up.
Should you turn the subwoofer off or turn the volume up in Control Resonant?
You're going into the this choice fairly blind, with the only clue being that this opens or closes "the gate", but I've played out both versions and can tell you there's no really good outcome, unfortunately.
Turn the subwoofer off. The civilian dies immediately. The quest is concluded and you get the "Untapped Bout Guard" artifact.
Turn the subwoofer up. The civilian's body is possessed by the spirits or consciousnesses of multiple people, all of which seem dismayed to be in this situation. They are not aggressive though, and Dylan says that the FBC will come to pick them up. The quest is concluded and you get the "Untapped Bout Guard" artifact.
The Bout Guard, when unlocked back in the Gap, increases power recovery by 50%, but increases the damage you take by 20%.
The rewards for both outcomes are the same, and as far as we can surmise, there's no follow-up quest or real change to Control Resonant beyond this point. That means that there's no truly better or worse option, though considering the narrative outcomes, it might be better to turn the subwoofer off.
Though much of it is implied or left specifically unclear, the SINKKI D50 Speaker set and the "Gate" they connect to appears to be some sort of portal to another plane of existence, and potentially some sort of afterlife. If you choose the second option, the figures possessing the body seem scared that the Gate now being opens means that some unrevealed bad thing might come through, though this isn't followed up on.
For clarity, I double-checked, and "SINKKI" doesn't have an obvious connection that I could decipher at a glance. It's a Finnish word (which makes sense, considering developer Remedy's strong ties to Finland) that translates to Zinc, but can also refer to a medieval instrument, and sometimes has connections to a snake, or serpent, as the Sinkki instrument is often presented as a long, serpentine, snake-like creation.
If the latter, it might suggest that the Gate is tied to some sort of Hell: serpents and an afterlife to be feared. Still, that's a bit of a reach on my behalf, and it's possible that there's other ideas at play.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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