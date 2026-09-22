How to solve the Panopticon Radio puzzle in Control Resonant

In Control Resonant the Panopticon Service Request is a mission all about dealing with a magical radio, but things quickly get out of hand in what's meant to be a simple repair job about putting that radio in the right containment cell, especially with a confusing moment where you're supposed to help Langston contain the World's Fair Radio and it doesn't seem to take. If you want to solve this early puzzle in Control Resonant, I'll explain all the steps involved.
How to solve the Panopticon and Radio puzzle in Control Resonant
The job of setting up the Panopticon for the World's Fair Radio in Control Resonant is broken up into several stages, as we'll explain below.
Repair the Security Terminal. Here the goal is bring several pieces to the terminal marked in the North side of the Panopticon. There's a piece right besides it, another next to the entrance that slots into the main terminal, and a radar dish next to cell C-03 that has to be installed high up on the antenna next to the alcove that the radio is kept in, as shown above. After that, use the terminal to start up the Panopticon systems properly.
Give Langston the Correct Containment Cell ID. Langston offers to open the Cell, but an error in the labelling system means that numbers are on them wrong. A nearby note reveals that Langston got clockwise and counter-clockwise mixed up, meaning that the correct Cell ID code to give him is D-04. This should open the cell with the Radio in.
Find and Contain the World's Fair Radio. Pick up the World's Fair Radio in cell B-02 and take it to cell E-05. This is a bit weird and fiddly, but you want to put the radio down while the broadcaster is talking about the World's Fair specifically. If you put it down at the wrong moment, you're reset back and the Radio starts up from a random point. To some extent you can brute force this bit by just repeatedly slamming the radio down over and over until it works, but for us it worked while the Broadcaster was talking about the World's Fair.
Completing this mission will give you the Aramid Work Clothes, an outfit option, and the Untapped Feeding Bottle, an Artifact that you can awaken back in the Gap.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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