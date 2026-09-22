How to get into the Patterned Factory in Control Resonant

The Patterned Factory in Control Resonant is seemingly sealed off when you approach it for the first time, with enemies guarding its exterior and heat bursting from the pipes if you're not careful. It's an area where it's dangerous simply to be standing, but it's easy to find yourself patrolling the exterior trying to find the entrance to no avail. Fortunately, I've managed to find my way in, and I can show you how to do the same. Keep in mind though that the Patterned Factory is no joke, and if it's the first thing you're doing after reaching Central in Control Resonant, you might encounter challenges you'd be well-advised to come back to later.
How to enter the Patterned Factory in Control Resonant
When sent to investigate the Steam coming from the Factory in Central as one of the early quests in Control Resonant, what you want to do is jump up the ascending platforms on the East side of the building, dodging the steam jets as you go.
Once you reach the roof, you need to cross from East to West, jumping over the pipes until you reach the attached building structure. What you're looking for specifically is the boarded up entrance shown above. When you get there, hit it with a heavy attack to break through and you can walk into the factory inside.
Once you get inside, there'll be doors you can open from within to give you easy access through the factory back and forth in the future. After entering the main building and clearing out the Hiss, you can take the elevator down to the tunnels beneath, where the Resonant is located. This'll lead you to unlocking one of the best Abilities and powers in Control Resonant, but be warned - it's not easy, and you may need to walk away and come back later.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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