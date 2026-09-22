Pattern Break world feats in Control Resonant explained

Pattern Break world feats in Control Resonant are recurring puzzles where objects begin to float into the air, and striking them usually causes a shockwave that knocks you back. If you want an explanation on what you need to do to resolve these world feats, here's how to solve these puzzles and secure what are maybe the easiest rewards in the game once you understand what's going on.
How to solve Pattern Breaks in Control Resonant
When you encounter a Pattern Break in Control Resonant, you need to "break the patterning," which is effectively playing a game of spot the difference. Of all the objects levitating into the air, one of them will be moving much more erratically and jerking around, whereas the others will be relatively slow and stable.
What you need to do is hit the mismatched one that's moving erratically. The puzzle will reset and a new random object will become the odd one out. Keep hitting these mismatched, erratic objects until the Control Resonant World Feat is complete and you get the rewards at the end.
Pattern Breaks usually result in a mixture of Source and mid-tier crafting materials, as well as some progression in the Region Level wherever you completed it. The rewards aren't usually particularly impressive, but considering that this is certainly the easiest of all the World Feats in Control Resonant once you understand the premise, it's definitely worth doing when given the chance.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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