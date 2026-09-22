What are the orb distortions at the edge of ledges in Control Resonant?

The distortions, warped orbs and balls at the edge of ledges and rooftops in Control Resonant are something that most players will notice fairly early on, but won't go explained or utilized until about halfway through the game, depending on the progression choices you make. In fact, these spherical bubbles of distorted space are actually tied to one of the essential traversal abilities in Control Resonant, as I'll explain below.
What are the distortions in Control Resonant and what do they mean?
The spherical orb distortions in Control Resonant are tied to the Reach Traversal Ability that players unlock later on in the game. The Reach power acts very similarly to a grappling hook, with these distortions being the fixed grapple points that Dylan can zoom towards, and having access to this power allows you both to access new areas, and speed up travel generally. However, until the point where you have Reach unlocked, these little markers serve no gameplay function.
How to unlock the Reach power
To unlock Reach, players need to go to the Evacuation Zone to the East, and then to the Northeast of that area to the Railyard Street Station, as marked on the Control Resonant map above. When you get close, you'll see a vision of Jesse, and automatically get a quest called The Subway Fault that will lead you to it.
Inside the Station they can access a Fault that unlocks the Reach power after being completed, though keep in mind that it's something of a maze, with Mold enemies and moving trains that players will have to evade to progress.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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