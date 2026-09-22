Best weapon and Aberrant Form in Control Resonant to choose

The best weapon in Control Resonant is something you pick when told to choose your Aberrant Form - i.e., what shape you want your weapon to take. There's three primary weapons and three secondary weapons in Control Resonant to pick from, and we found that in both categories there was an explicit ranking for each, intended or not. To help you out, I'll lay out the best choices for all weapons and Aberrant Forms, as well as how they rank against each other.
The reasoning for this is pretty straightforward - the Cleave form is a powerful all-rounder that comes with a good blend of damage and speed, as well as a useful damage boost for backstabs, which happen fairly frequently in Control Resonant. Meanwhile, the Crush form (aka, the hammer) does massive Falter damage and frequently stunlocks opponents, allowing you to smash them over and over with very little danger to yourself. If you can pick out one of the appropriate Control Resonant Combo Finishers, you can really do some damage.
Best primary weapons and forms ranked
There are three primary forms to pick from in the whole of Control Resonant, listed below in descending order of effectiveness.
Cleave. As mentioned, the Cleave is an all-rounder that would probably equate to a longsword in a fantasy game. It's fast enough and powerful enough to never feel lacking, and the increased damage done to enemies from behind rewards the evasive playstyle that Control Resonant is usually encouraging.
Strike. Dual-wield daggers that rely on speed over damage with a 30% critical hit chance, these are actually very solid options, even if Cleave is slightly better. These work well for targeting individual opponents and allowing for mobility and agility, landing quick hits and remaining agile.
Glaive. A scythe that does wide, swinging attacks that can hit multiple enemies at a time and shove them back, the Glaive form is the most damaging of the three, but its slower movement makes it harder to use moment to moment. It's best for fighting crowds of weak enemies, but considering Dylan has plenty of powers that serve that roll after a while, the Glaive must therefore take third place.
Best secondary weapons and forms ranked
There are three secondary forms in Control Resonant, chosen after first leaving the Oldest House, within the first hour of the game. All these weapons are ranked below.
Crush. This giant hammer is easily the best secondary: it does huge damage, massive Falter status increases, and it's not as slow to wind up as you might worry it is. Perhaps most importantly, it stunlocks many enemies, effectively allowing you to land long hammer combos with no chance that the enemy you're hitting will escape. Plus, the high Falter impact means that you can probably end the combo with an execution.
Extend. This sweeping whip is the least damaging of the three secondary Aberrant Forms, but it can hit multiple opponents and is the most agile. It's not great (the charge attack locks you in place and you have to time it correctly), but it might suit those who like a faster playstyle.
Drill. A drilling spear that you ram into opponents, the drill is initially fast but has to be built into slower combos to get the most out of it on later strikes. It's clumsiest of all three secondary forms, though arguably is good for precision shots on weak points, when they arise.
How to change weapons and forms in Control Resonant
You can change your weapon's Aberrant Form any time outside of combat, by simply pausing the game and going into your loadout, where you can choose to swap out your primary and secondary weapons, but only for those you've unlocked.
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Control Resonant gives you one Primary and Secondary Aberrant Form for free, when you first make the choices, but the other four forms have to be purchased from the Gap hub zone, requiring rare Living Shards to do so (you can buy these from Vendors or get them as rewards for certain major quests). Otherwise, you can always use one of the Control Resonant Reset Items to respec and pick something else.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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