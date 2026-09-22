Dave Filoni says it was "so surprising" when George Lucas "created" the Mortis gods – and confirms they will be part of Ahsoka season 2

After the first season hinted at the Mortis gods being a major part of the story, Ahsoka season 2 will indeed feature the Force beings.
"It's definitely a thing," Filoni confirmed of the gods factoring into season 2 to Empire magazine.
Ahsoka season 1 ended with Baylan Skoll standing on a statue of the Father, which was pointing into the distance. Then, the first trailer for season 2 teased Baylan seeking a great power, presumably tied to these gods.
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"What we're dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it's real? And how are you going to prioritise your goals here?" Filoni explained. "What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season."
The trio was introduced in The Clone Wars and represents different aspects of the Force. The Daughter is the light side, the Son is the dark side, and the Father is the balance. The Father wanted Anakin Skywalker, as the Chosen One, to take his place – however, Anakin refused.
This wasn't the end of the Mortis arc, though, as Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano were put through their paces by the gods. It's a complex storyline that ends with the gods all dead: the Son kills the Daughter, and then the Father kills himself to weaken the Son enough for Anakin to kill the dark sider. Even more importantly, though, is that Ahsoka is killed by the Son, then revived by Anakin with help from the Daughter. You can read a full breakdown of the events of the Mortis arc in our World Between Worlds explainer.
"It's a challenge, I can tell you," Filoni shared of bringing the Mortis gods and the World Between Worlds from animation to live-action. "It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters. What were we examining there in Clone Wars? What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions."
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Ahsoka season 2 will feature the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, along with Admiral Ackbar facing off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Ezra Bridger back in action in the main galaxy.
It arrives on Disney Plus on January 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.