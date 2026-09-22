Persona 4 Revival lead said Atlus wanted "a whole new cast," but one actor is reprising his role from the OG JRPG anyway: "True!"

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Devil May Cry actor Johnny Yong Bosch has been recast as the game's protagonist, however

Persona 4 Revival screenshot showing Yu, Dojima and Adachi
(Image credit: Atlus | Sega)

Atlus has confirmed that Devil May Cry actor Johnny Yong Bosch will be reprising his role as Tohru Adachi in Persona 4 Revival, despite previous comments from the developers.

Before Persona 4 Revival was even announced, we found out that the game existed because a trio of voice actors from the game tweeted that they had been replaced in what was either the most widespread 'official' remake leak in recent memory or some very strange marketing.

Series producer Kazuhisa Wada told GamesRadar+ the reason for this was mostly down to not being able to get everyone back, so the team decided to completely recast everyone. He recalls thinking "let's start over. Let's get a whole new cast in and let's do our best."

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Given the original cast featured the likes of Yuri Lowenthal (who has said he wanted to return), Troy Baker, and Laura Bailey, whose stocks have significantly risen in the time since, it's maybe not a surprise. However, Baker and Bailey were recast with Matthew Mercer and Ashly Burch taking over the roles in past Persona 4 projects.

However, a new cast reveal dropped this week revealing that Judy Alice Lee will be playing Aika, Courtney Shaw will be playing Nanako, Ray Chase will be Detective Dojima, and that Johnny Yong Bosch will be Dojima's partner Adachi, the role he played in the original game (alongside protagonist Yu Narukami). While Nazeeh Tarsha is taking over the protagonist's role, Atlus has contradicted its all-or-nothing reasoning with the Devil May Cry actor returning as Adachi.

Bosch posted on Twitter following the announcement with the "TRUE!" Adachi meme that I've never quite understood the meaning of (which he has also changed his Instagram profile picture to), saying, "I know. You guys are NEVER going to trust me again. In my defense, I was told to keep my mouth shut. See you in Persona 4 Revival!"

After Bosch's complete laughter breakdown when Vergil actor Dan Southworth casually leaked Devil May Cry 5 years in advance, maybe he's more careful about giving anything away.

Persona 4 Revival adds a fan-favorite character from the anime as a social link, hinting we might get new Personas in the remake.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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