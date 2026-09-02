Persona 4 Revival makes some dialogue more "modern," but "the characters are all the same people," lead says: "We haven't changed any parts of their personalities"

Much has been said about Persona 4 Revival's faithfulness to the beloved original JRPG from 2008, including its themes which some would say are more relevant than ever, but this isn't just a new coat of paint. For instance, the entire English voice cast has been replaced because Atlus struggled to wrangle the original crew, and now we're learning that some of the OG dialogue has been re-written to be clearer and more modern.
"When we looked back at older scripts that we wrote for older games, we realized that there's some places that we could have improved on the original, like 'oh we didn't phrase this so it's clear enough," Persona series producer Kazuhisa Wada, speaking through a translator, tells GamesRadar+ during Gamescom 2026. "There's information that we assumed people would be able to pick up on, but they didn't."
Honestly, just about anything released in 2008, whether it's a game or movie or TV show or hit song, should probably be examined and re-touched before being re-released in 2026. A lot has changed socially and culturally in those 18 years, so I'm not surprised to hear some conversations had to be tweaked for Persona 4 Revival. Still, Wada insists the essence of the conversations and characters involved remain untouched.
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"Most of the changes that we made have been adjusting that to fill in those things that we'd always wanted to say, to get the point across in a more efficient and effective manner," he says. "So because of that, we have changed the way some characters have phrased some conversations. But the conversation itself is all the same. The characters are all the same people. We haven't changed any parts of their personalities. We've adjusted dialogue to make it more modern and to be more effective telling the story."
One thing that unfortunately won't be changing in Persona 4 Revival is the lack of gay romance options. Specifically, Wada told us he's aware of the calls for a romanceable Yosuke, but confirmed that has not been added because it would mean all of the other male characters would have to be romanceable too.
"I think we have to do" Persona 1 and 2 Remakes, says Persona 4 Revival producer
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