The Witcher 3 DLC, Warlock, and open-world anime RPG Ananta gained the most Steam wishlists of everything we saw at Gamescom 2026

There was a peculiar vibe throughout Gamescom 2026's Opening Night Live showcase, pronounced by the fact that its biggest reveal, the dramatic climax of the whole event, was an update for an 11-year-old game. The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, DLC taking place after the events of the original game and the Blood and Wine expansion, was announced back in May but we got our first proper look at it during this year's Gamescom, and if you felt like it was the highlight of the show, some newly revealed Steam data backs that up.
Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, shared the top winners from Gamescom 2026 by Steam wishlists on Twitter, and The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past took the top spot by a pretty large margin. The DLC gained an estimated 451,000 wishlists between August 23, two days before Opening Night Live, and the end of the event on August 30.
The hype around The Witcher series is amplified by several major developments, including the DLC and the recently announced Witcher 3 remaster, and headlined by the upcoming sequel, The Witcher 4, which is "targeting" a 2028 release.
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Warlock was another big hitter during the event and takes second place in Elliott's ranking with an estimated increase in Steam wishlists of 379,000. The next big D&D game to come after Baldur's Gate 3 showed off almost 10 minutes of gameplay, exploring a gritty RPG world and cast led by none other than Maggie Robertson, who you'll remember as Oren the Red in Baldur's Gate 3 and Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.
Coming in at third place is the very anime open-world RPG Ananta, which gained an estimated 302,000 Steam wishlists during Gamescom week. The free-to-play game, which can reasonably be likened to an anime take on GTA, got a January 2027 release date during the show, and a new trailer showed off high-speed vehicle chases and vehicular combat as well as what appears to be some sort of flying mechanic. Frankly, it was a lot to take in even in the context of anime-inspired GTA-like games, which is already a wild concept.
The rest of the list, in order of most-to-least Steam wishlists gained during the event, includes Lego: Skylines (273,000), Heroes of Might and Magic 3 (189,000), Wardogs (146,000), Afterworld (121,000), Metro 2039 (110,000), and The Blood of Dawnwalker (108,000), which just launched to pretty great reviews.
The Witcher 3 Remastered won't scrap saves or achievements from the OG RPG as CD Projekt Red confirms it'll all carry over.
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