After avoiding game-key cards with Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red says The Witcher 3 Remastered's Switch 2 physical edition details will come "when the time is right"

As part of CD Projekt Red's Gamescom 2026 offerings, we got a look at the upcoming The Witcher 3 Remastered, and especially the port for the Switch 2. After giving us plenty of insight on how the RPG will run on Nintendo's system, we got a little update on that coveted physical release - though it's not very exciting, I'm afraid.
CD Projekt tucked the little titbit into the back half of a dedicated presentation during the third day of the event. "The news will come when the time is right," the panel says, in response to a question about getting the game in tangible form.
Told you it wasn't very exciting. But such is the process of making physical games. They're collector's items now, and not entirely intended for mass production, and the company ducked out on going the game card route for Cyberpunk 2077. Most of the people who pick up The Witcher 3 Remastered on the latest Nintendo platform will be doing so digitally anyway, since this is how audiences have shifted.
I'm sure there are plenty of people internally at CD Projekt Red who advocate for owning games on discs and cartridges, but this is a game that's been out for over a decade now. Putting it on physical media on yet another platform just won't be top of the to-do list.
It's good to hear the possibility wasn't shot down - I would expect we'll hear something within a relatively short amount of time of Geralt of Rivia making his way onto the hybrid console. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered comes out on Switch September 29, which would make Christmas a sound window to get some cases and carts into stores.
Despite the RPG's age, this is just one of several ways CD Projekt Red is continuing to support it. There's brand new DLC coming next year, Songs of the Past, and that'll help link this installment up to The Witcher 4. Geralt's got plenty of work ahead of him, to say the least.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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