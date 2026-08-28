New The Batman 2 set leaks see the Batmobile crash into Gotham City PD squad cars – and it's the coolest thing you’ll see today

New set leak videos from The Batman 2 have arrived... and the hype for the upcoming sequel just tripled in size (for me, anyway).
The videos, which can be viewed below, show three different angles of the Gotham City PD chasing the Batmobile via swarm of squad cars. They manage to box him in, but Batman escapes by accelerating and ramming into one of the cars before speeding off. The coolest angle is definitely the one from above, which really gives a heightened sense of realism and, to quote the fan who reposted the footage, we should "add to the 'holy shit [Batman] is real' folder."
The Batman 2 was due out in October 2025, but we're happy to wait as more and more exciting news is released. We still don't exactly know who Sebastian Stan is playing, as he was initially rumored to be Harvey Dent aka Two Face... but his shaved head on set has made some fans think he's playing villain Victor Zsasz instead.
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The long-awaited sequel is set to take place a few weeks after The Penguin season 1. Colin Farrell will return as Oz Cobblepot, though Cristin Milioti has sadly confirmed that Sofia Falcone won't be making an appearance. Andy Serkis is also expected to return as Alfred Pennyworth, with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Scarlett Johansson has also been cast in an undisclosed role, and you can see her blonde stunt double (so we'd guess, anyway) sitting in the car with Robert Pattinson's stunt double in one of the set leak videos.
The Batman 2 is set to (finally) hit theaters on October 1, 2027. For more, check out our ranking of the best Batman movies, and keep up with upcoming DC movies coming your way.
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