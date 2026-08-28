Marvel's casting director reflects on Chris Pratt's "heartfelt" Captain America audition: "After that, I was paying attention"

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Sarah Halley Finn speaks about Chris Pratt's Cap audition

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios' lead casting director Sarah Halley Finn has recalled Chris Pratt's failed Captain America audition – and how it put the then-Parks and Recreation actor on the MCU's radar.

Finn, who has helped cast the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and Chadwick Boseman in the MCU, revealed her reaction to Pratt's reading during an SDCC appearance on The Brandon Davis Show.

"He did a speech which was not comedic at all, it was kind of a rallying cry," Finn recounted. "I don't think this particular [speech] ended up in [Captain America: The First Avenger]. He's trying to inspire and encourage somebody to move forward with courage. It was really simple, it was very heartfelt. There was just that touch of nobility you want to see in your heroes… after that audition, I was paying attention."

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And pay attention she did. Finn eventually got Pratt into a room with James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy and the lead role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord – despite the actor's best efforts.

"I was stuck on him," Finn said. "He didn't want to audition for that at all… I was so persistent to the point of being annoying. Even at that point, James Gunn was convinced he wasn't right and didn't want to see him."

Three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and multiple Avengers movies later, it turned out just fine for Chris Pratt in the end – even if he didn't get the first role he was angling for.

Of course, Chris Evans would be picked to play Steve Rogers. Other notable actors who auditioned include Wilson Bethel, who went on to play Daredevil villain Bullseye, one-time Reed Richards multiverse actor John Krasinski, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell, and a certain Sebastian Stan.

So, if anyone else out there has auditioned for Captain America, you probably have a Marvel role in your future.

Want to relive the MCU's best moments? Here's our essential guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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