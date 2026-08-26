The Avengers: Endgame Encore trailer has Marvel fans wondering how the new footage "won't feel shoehorned in"

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Four minutes of extra footage are being added

Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Marvel)

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters with a special new edition featuring some new footage. Billed with the addition of Encore in the title, the Russo brothers have teased that it will feature some essential extra details that will help set up Avengers: Doomsday.

It's been confirmed that four minutes of added footage will make it into the film, as well as there being a special additional tease for fans watching in IMAX and Infinity Vision. However, at the moment, there has been no confirmation about how the new scenes will work into the movie.

The Marvel community has been speculating about this, wondering whether we can expect more scenes in the main runtime or just an ending tag for Doctor Doom. Posting on Reddit, one suggested: "I'm 95% certain that the extended runtime is literally just 4 minutes of a sneak peek of Doomsday tacked on at the end of the credits. Kinda like how there was a 5-minute preview of Dune 3 at some Odyssey screenings. Endgame itself will be unchanged, is my guess."

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Meanwhile, another pointed out: "They have to announce where the new stuff is. If I'm going to give this movie more time and money to see new stuff, I don't want to risk missing the new stuff." A third argued: "Struggling to think how the extra footage won't feel shoehorned in."

However, others think the fact that one line is included in the new trailer may be setting up the focus of new footage. "'You mess with time, time tends to mess back' sounds very foreshadowing," suggested one, as another agreed, pointing out, "'You mess with time, time tends to mess back' is definitely going to be an important line in how this leads to Doomsday. Especially as Tony is the one who says it to Steve."

Interestingly, this is the only change from the original movie that we've spotted in the trailer so far. In Avengers: Endgame, the line is simply, "You mess with time, it tends to mess back." Could this be where the new footage will be included? There's a whole bunch of theories that erupt when you delve into this a bit deeper, but we're betting that the fact that Tony Stark says this is going to be important.

Avengers: Endgame Encore releases on September 25, 2026. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows, as well as all the new superhero movies you need to know about.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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