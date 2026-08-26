Rockstar officially responds to GTA 6 leaks: "This is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time"

Rockstar Games has released a statement acknowledging the litany of GTA 6 leaks that have flooded the internet over the last week.
While the game was set to get its gameplay reveal via the GTA 6 extended look on Netflix later this week, GTA 6 leaks have been all over the place, with looks at the full Leonidas map, nude parties, strip clubs… A lot of nude people. While Take-Two has sent subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord to identify the people responsible for the leaks, Rockstar itself hasn't spoken about the footage until now.
In a post on Twitter, Rockstar finally talks about the situation, acknowledging, "We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week."
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Rockstar calls the leaks "heartbreaking for our team," and adds, "this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time."
The statement also touches on the extremely long development time and droughts between information about the game, saying, "We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has."
Rockstar adds it's "very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow," sharing that "as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve."
The statement then says that "while it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers," the devs "hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19."
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The statement concludes: "We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week - your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games."
The Netflix showcase tomorrow will be the first non-leaked gameplay footage to emerge, so it'll be interesting to finally see the game in action, especially when the leaked build is reportedly years old.
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