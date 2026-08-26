Dragon Quest 7 was going to be an open-world game, series creator Yuji Horii says, but "the story fell apart" so the team had to "add some degree of order to it"

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The JRPG's story was prioritized over the open world

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has revealed that 2000's Dragon Quest 7 was originally intended to be a completely open-world game, but was reworked to have some order to exploration after the story apparently "fell apart."

In an interview with Famitsu that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Horii talks about the development of different games in the series. When it comes to one of the most popular games in the series, Dragon Quest 7, he explains that it was originally intended to have an open design before it was decided that the story needed more linearity.

Unlike the series' games that came before it, Dragon Quest 7 featured a much larger world spanning many continents, and with that came the idea of the protagonist discovering and building the world's map. The plan was for this to be done in any order, but the idea was quickly scrapped.

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"Because collecting maps is at the center [of Dragon Quest 7], in the beginning the stone shards were scattered all over the world," Horii explains. "It wouldn't matter which stone shard you collected, you'd still be able to progress the story."

However, in the final game, there are many points where you need a specific shard to progress, and this was decided for plot purposes. "We tried it, but the story fell apart," he explains. "We had no choice but to add some degree of order to it. There are some stone shards that can be obtained before or after others, but the ones related to important plot points have some order to them."

If Horii and his team had pulled it off, Dragon Quest 7 wouldn't have been the first open-world game, but it would have been one of the biggest at the time.

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George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

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