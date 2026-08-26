Star Wars boss Dave Filoni says Ahsoka season 2 is a "grand adventure" like classic Greek myth movie Jason and the Argonauts

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Dave Filoni teases what's to come from Ahsoka season 2

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka season 2
(Image credit: Disney)

Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni has teased what to expect from Ahsoka season 2, and it sounds like it's going to have the feeling of a classic tale.

"For me, this is a grand adventure in the sense of stories I grew up watching," Filoni told On the Red Carpet at this year's D23. "I'd say it's no short thing to say. There's maybe a little Jason and the Argonauts feeling to it."

Jason and the Argonauts refers to the fantasy adventure film released in 1963, based on the Greek myth that chronicles Jason and a band of heroes on a quest to claim the mythical Golden Fleece.

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Filoni added: "The adventure is bigger and better, it's the simplest way to say it. And a big part for me, I love the people I work with in every discipline, and I'm so proud of the work they do. And I'm a firm believer that that shows up on screen, and so hopefully that's what people are feeling as well."

The first trailer for the new season debuted at this year's D23, and it shows off more Anakin Skywalker, Grand Admiral Thrawn setting his sights on restoring the Empire, and Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren exploring mysterious Peridea (read our Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown for all our theories).

"There's going to be more lightsabers. A lot more lightsaber action. There's going to be some space battles, some space action, and there's going to be witches, and swords, and explosions galore," Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi revealed during a talk attended by GamesRadar+ at D23. "It's going to be really fun, really fast-paced, and we may or may not hear something about that a little later today. So, stay tuned here at D23 for Ahsoka season 2."

Ahsoka season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on January 20, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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