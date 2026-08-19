Ewan McGregor wants to return as Obi-Wan so much that he cornered Star Wars boss Dave Filoni on the set of Ahsoka: "There's got to be something"

Ewan McGregor has made no secret about how much he wants to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe. However, apparently he's so keen, he's even been pitching to Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni and considering time traveling love stories.
"It was very casual, but I said there's got to be something," McGregor told Variety about his pitch to Filoni on the set of Ahsoka, which his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in. "Yoda's somewhere else. After the end of Episode III', when we all go to the four or five corners of the galaxy – or however many corners it's got – I won't have been in touch with him. But he's out there. So I think there could be a story there where I'm trying to reach out to him."
He's not just considered a Yoda-centric story either, but also once harbored hopes he could star opposite Winstead's New Republic general Hera Syndulla as well. "I got very excited when Mary started working on Ahsoka," he added to Variety. "I thought, maybe this is the big love story – Obi-Wan and Hera." However, he has come to acknowledge the characters are in different timeframes with Ahsoka set years after Obi-Wan's death.
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McGregor's comments come shortly after his last plea to Disney to revive his character once again. Speaking at the recent premiere of The End of Oak Street, he said: "I'm ready whenever they are. They just seem to not be ready, but I'm up for it."
While Obi-Wan's Star Wars future is still unclear, Winstead will be returning soon in Ahsoka season 2. The trailer for the new season was released at D23 and you can check out our Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown for all the major moments.
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