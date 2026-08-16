Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown: 16 Star Wars details and our theories

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Breaking down the Ahsoka season 2 trailer

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2
(Image credit: Disney)

The Ahsoka season 2 trailer finally arrived at D23, and, not only was GamesRadar+ in the room to watch all the action unfold, we also have lots to talk about from the new footage.

Below, we've listed the 16 most interesting Star Wars details in the new trailer, as well as our thoughts on what might be going on. It's been three long years since season 1, but it's finally time to start getting excited about the return of Ahsoka Tano.

So, head on down for our full Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown. For more, check out our D23 live-blog for all the other major announcements.

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The Clone Wars

Ariana Greenblatt as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

After the Star Wars show's D23 display teased flashbacks to The Clone Wars era, the trailer confirmed we are indeed returning to this point on the Star Wars timeline. We see Anakin and Ahsoka in a snowy forest, fighting someone with a double-bladed green lightsaber. Now, what this might mean isn't clear just yet. Naturally, there are theories aplenty to be found on Reddit, with fans speculating this mysterious enemy could be a younger Baylan Skoll, Marrok or the Crow, or just a renegade Jedi.

Force ghost Anakin

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Anakin Skywalker's return was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025. The trailer shows Anakin both in the past in a Clone Wars-era moment and as a Force ghost on Peridea. Clearly, Anakin is still watching over Snips: in fact, he says he's always walking by her side. Aww.

Thrawn declares war

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Grand Admiral Thrawn returned to the main galaxy at the end of Ahsoka season 1. In the trailer, he declares war against the Rebel Alliance, which includes his old foe Hera Syndulla. This looks to be building to an Heir to the Empire-style confrontation, which could culminate in the Dave Filoni movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Xiono returns

The cast of Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Senator Xiono is back in season 2. In the first season, Xiono refused to believe Thrawn could return, so it seems likely he'll continue to be a thorn in Hera's side.

Another hallway fight

A Rebel Alliance soldier in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

One thing Star Wars absolutely loves is a good hallway fight: Darth Vader in Rogue One, Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2, Maul in The Clone Wars, and, now, the Nightsisters of Dathomir in Ahsoka season 2.

Nightsisters of Dathomir

A Nightsister of Dathomir in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Concept art at D23 teased the Nightsisters wielding energy bows of some kind, and, in the trailer, we see them in action. They seem to be attacking the Rebel Alliance, so we'd wager this is a skirmish organized by Thrawn.

Dathomir

A red planet that might be Dathomir in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

A red planet can briefly be seen in the trailer. Could this be Dathomir? It certainly looks like it. Dathomir, of course, is home world to both the Nightsisters and one Darth Maul.

Sabine's new hair

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Sabine Wren is never one to keep the same look for long, and, in Ahsoka season 2, she's growing out her hair again – and it seems to have been dyed a very pale shade of lilac. Sabine cut her hair in season 1 to symbolise her return to facing her destiny, and, in season 2, the pale hair could tie into Ahsoka's Gandalf the White-style appearance. This could mean Sabine is embracing Ahsoka's teachings (but with her own edge, hence the hint of lilac), or that she has a fresh perspective like Snips after meeting Anakin in the World Between Worlds. Now, where Sabine is finding a hair salon on Peridea remains a mystery...

Space battles

A space battle in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi has teased space battles are coming, and we get a glimpse at them in the trailer. Thanks to Celebration 2025, we know that Admiral Ackbar is returning to face off against Thrawn, too. Expect a galactic showdown for the ages.

Strange rocks

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Ahsoka and Sabine can be seen approaching a carving on a rock on Peridea. Considering the first piece of concept art for season 2 teased the Mortis gods, we'd guess this has something to do with those Force beings or the World Between Worlds. After all, it seems this is what Baylan is trying to access.

Anakin knows Baylan

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

"Baylan claims to have knowledge of a power. One that could end wars," says Anakin in the trailer. This is not only confirmation that the two did indeed know each other, as Baylan suggested in season 1, but also sets up Baylan's mysterious quest for the World Between Worlds.

Zeb Orrelios

Zeb Orrelios and Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

After making his live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 3 and earning a starring role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, Zeb Orrelios is appearing in Ahsoka season 2. That means a full Ghost crew reunion could be on the cards, if Sabine makes it home.

Ezra Bridger vs Enoch

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Ezra can be seen in lightsaber combat with Enoch, the mysterious gold-masked stormtrooper from season 1. Some people theorized that Enoch was actually Ezra himself, which turned out not to be true. Who the masked figure is remains to be seen. Enoch also has a flaming green lightsaber, which could suggest Nightsister magic (and looks pretty cool).

Huyang faces Shin Hati

Huyang in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Huyang goes full General Grievous and wields multiple lightsabers in a face-off with Shin Hati. This means Shin finds Ahsoka's ship, though we still suspect the Padawan might be on the path to redemption. She approaches Baylan in the trailer too, but Baylan abandoned her in season 1, so a happy reunion seems unlikely.

Ahsoka and Sabine fight together

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Both Ahsoka and Sabine wield their lightsabers in a battle with white droids across a symbol that has circles and lines similar to the World Between Worlds. Are they closing in on this mystical realm, too? Ahsoka does have experience with it, after all, and concept art displayed at D23 reveals Morai, the convor bird associated with the Daughter, is still watching over Ahsoka.

Ahsoka might become a Jedi again

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Anakin's voiceover in the trailer questions, "Are you a Jedi or not?" Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi Order during The Clone Wars after she was falsely accused of a crime she did not commit and put on trial. Could Ahsoka find her way back? We're willing to guess yes, since Ahsoka embodies all the qualities of a Jedi and even has her own Padawan.

Ahsoka season 2 arrives January 20, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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