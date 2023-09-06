How does Baylan know [SPOILER]? Unpicking one of Ahsoka’s big mysteries

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4. Make sure you’re up to date before reading any further!

"Anakin spoke highly of you," Baylan Skoll tells Ahsoka Tano in episode 4, igniting our curiosity. But just what is the history between Baylan and Anakin – and could it be the key to unlocking who Baylan really is?

There’s a lot left unspoken in the latest episode about their relationship, and if they really knew each other well. To help you make sense of it all though, we’ve broken down everything Baylan has said about Anakin so far, as well as some big theories about what this may mean about the Force-wielding mercenary.

What do we know so far about Baylan and Anakin?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

First things first, let’s dive into everything revealed about their relationship so far in the show. In episode 4, Baylan shares some interesting insight into his past with the former Jedi, even after Ahsoka points out to him that Anakin never mentioned his name. "Everyone in the order knew Anakin Skywalker," he says to her. "Few would live to see what he became, surely that must leave a mark. Is that why you walked away? Abandoned him?"

Now, while he doesn’t give too much away here, Baylan does seem to know an awful lot about Anakin’s past, and his relationship with Ahsoka. It also certainly seems that Baylan is no fan of Anakin – and what he became – either, telling her: "Your legacy, like your Master’s, is one of death and destruction."

There’s definitely some history there – but what exactly could it be?

What are the theories about Baylan and Anakin?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

One big question that’s been hanging over Baylan, and his apprentice Shin Hati, is whether they’re actually Sith, fallen Jedi, or something else entirely. Given what we’ve learned about his past, it seems like Anakin may be the key to that.

A potential answer could be that Baylan has worked with Anakin before, perhaps during his fall to the dark side or after he became Darth Vader. For me, the biggest evidence for this is his knowledge about him and his past, as it suggests he may have confided in him.

Showrunner Dave Filoni also seems to have included some big parallels between Ahsoka and Baylan threaded throughout the narrative of episode 4 too. When they face each other with their lightsabers drawn, they look like twisted mirror versions of each other. Then there’s the fact that this meeting between them is called "inevitable" by Baylan.

Look, we're not about to suggest another character is Darth Vader’s secret apprentice Starkiller (there are more than enough theories about Marrok), but it’s possible that their connection is deeper than we originally thought.

