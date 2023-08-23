Who is Huyang in Ahsoka? The Star Wars: The Clone Wars character explained

Who is Huyang in Ahsoka? The silver droid has a history in the Star Wars saga and has encountered Ahsoka Tano before, as seen in The Clone Wars. He also has a specific and essential role in a Force user's Jedi journey – and he's voiced by a very familiar face.

We get into all the details on Huyang below, including who the droid is, which actor is providing his voice, and what his Star Wars story is so far. Naturally, that means there will be light spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2 ahead, along with spoilers for The Clone Wars.

So, for the lowdown on Ahsoka's droid pal, head to the below and you'll be up to speed in no time.

Who is Huyang in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Huyang is a silver droid who is currently accompanying Ahsoka on her adventures. Pre-Order 66, he helped Jedi younglings build their first lightsabers – Huyang is very old, and, per his own words, has assisted with 'saber construction for over a thousand years. He even helped Yoda and Mace Windu with their weapons. The droid would help younglings after they had travelled to the planet Ilum to find their unique kyber crystals, which power lightsabers.

Huyang's exact origins are unknown, but, in the canon novel "Brotherhood" by Mike Chen, it's speculated that he arrived at the Jedi Temple in a blue box millennia ago. That will make more sense once you discover who voices him…

Who voices Huyang in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: BBC)

The voice of Huyang is none other than David Tennant, who, of course, famously played the 10th incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who – hence the blue box origin (hello, Tardis).

Tennant isn't the only actor in Ahsoka to be making the jump from animation to live-action, either. Clancy Brown returns as Lothal governor Ryder Azadi, while Lars Mikkelsen is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Where have we seen Huyang in Star Wars before?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Huyang goes on an adventure with Ahsoka Tano and some Jedi younglings in The Clone Wars. After the younglings find their kyber crystals on Ilum, the ship containing Huyang, Ahsoka, and the children is hijacked by pirate Hondo Ohnaka and his crew – the pirates intend on stealing the kyber crystals and selling them.

Hijinks ensue and Ahsoka is temporarily taken captive by Hondo, but rescued by the younglings. The adventure isn't over, however, because the villainous General Grievous arrives soon after, meaning the younglings, Ahsoka, and Hondo must work together to fight him off. Fortunately, they are victorious, and are soon rescued by the Republic. Huyang is along for the ride the whole time, and even gets his head and arms removed (he is luckily repaired, eventually).

What is Huyang doing in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

As we've seen so far, Huyang is accompanying Ahsoka on her travels through the galaxy. So far, he's encouraged Ahsoka's wayward Padawan Sabine Wren to reconnect and try training again, and he has discovered the identity of Baylan Skoll thanks to his lightsaber knowledge. The droid's larger role in the show remains to be seen, but for now, he's a good friend to Ahsoka.

