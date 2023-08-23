Who is Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka? Explaining the returning Mandalorian character

Who is Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka? The mysterious character causes a huge stir in episodes 1 and 2, but you might be surprised to learn that we've actually met her in Star Wars before. In fact, Morgan and Ahsoka Tano have had a whole duel, which set up the events of this series – as we'll get into below.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about Morgan Elsbeth right here, including the lowdown on her previous appearance in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 and what we learn about her in episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka. Of course, that means there are major Ahsoka spoilers ahead. Turn back now if you're not up to date on the new Star Wars show!

For everyone else, head to the below for the ultimate guide on this returning Star Wars villain.

Who is Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka?

Morgan Elsbeth, played by Diana Lee Inosanto, is one of the Ahsoka show's major antagonists. We're introduced to her as a prisoner, who Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati rescue from a New Republic ship in the opening moments of Ahsoka episode 1.

We later learn that Morgan Elsbeth is a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir – essentially, Star Wars' version of witches. For the full rundown on those mystical women, click through the link on the name to our explainer.

Morgan is also a devotee of Grand Admiral Thrawn, dedicated to tracking him down and bringing him back. She seems to know a lot about the pathway to the Imperial's location, too.

Where have we seen Morgan Elsbeth in Star Wars and The Mandalorian before?

Morgan Elsbeth was introduced in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 – which also happens to be the live-action debut of one Ahsoka Tano.

In the episode, we learn that, after Morgan's people were killed in The Clone Wars (presumably referring to the Nightsisters of Dathomir), she became a key player in the Empire, specifically the Imperial Starfleet.

Sometime after the fall of the Empire, she became the magistrate of Calodan on the planet Corvus, but was a cruel and unjust ruler. She tried to get Din Djarin to kill Ahsoka, but, luckily, that's not how things went down.

Instead, Ahsoka ended up going head to head with Morgan in a duel. Ahsoka wielded her double white lightsabers while Morgan used a beskar spear, later taken by Din Djarin.

When Ahsoka bested Morgan in their duel, the former Jedi demanded to know the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the first ever mention of the villain in live-action. After this, Ahsoka took Morgan into custody, bringing us full circle to the beginning of Ahsoka episode 1.

What is Morgan Elsbeth doing in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Morgan is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, which involves tracking down a map left in a temple built by the Nightsisters of Dathomir. She's also in league with Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and the Inquisitor Marrok – which makes her a formidable foe indeed.

