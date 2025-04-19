One clash in Ahsoka season 2 has Star Wars fans hyped for a "galactic chess match" between two franchise icons

A number of announcements were made for Ahsoka season 2 at Star Wars Celebration 2025. Hayden Christensen is returning to portray Anakin, Rory McCann is confirmed as taking over the role of Baylan Skoll, and the mighty Zeb is coming back. But among all the reveals is one clash fans are already excited for: Admiral Ackbar versus Thrawn.

Yes, the legendary Rebel Alliance leader is confirmed for Ahsoka season 2, and he'll be on the frontlines for Thrawn's attempted conquest of the galaxy. Dave Filoni mentioned it himself on-stage at Celebration, only stating that we'll see the two tacticians go up against each other.

What form this takes and how long it lasts are unanswered, but the prospect is enticing. Ackbar made a pair of smaller appearances in the first season of Ahsoka, and he's shown up here and there in the modern era. None of his scenes have been particularly substantive, though, and it seems like Filoni might be on a mission to rectify that.

Rosario Dawson, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni | Star Wars Celebration LIVE! 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Having him square off against Thrawn brings another element to the on-screen conflict, since they’re both military leaders. Although the series is about Ahsoka, showing the strategic side of the galactic war is always welcome; just look at what Andor's been doing.

Fans are ready to see Ackbar have a big moment in the Disney Plus show. "Ackbar vs. Thrawn? That's not a trap that’s a galactic chess match. I'm so here for it," reads one response on X/Twitter.

“That would be a game of chess on top of another game of chess while playing yet another game of chess,” another says. A third account posted a promo clip from John Cena taking on The Rock at WrestleMania 28, one of the biggest match-ups in all of pro wrestling, as a comparison to Thrawn and Ackbar having at it.

We might be waiting to see how it all goes down, as no release window was given for Ahsoka season 2. Thankfully, Andor season 2 kicks off on April 22 on Disney Plus, and our look at all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way will tell you everything else going on in a galaxy far, far away.