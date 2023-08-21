Ahsoka release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Disney Plus?

There's been a disturbance in the Force. The Ahsoka release schedule has changed at short notice and, sadly, it means a large chunk of the world will have to shift their sleeping patterns and set their alarms.

Ahsoka episode 1 and episode 2 release this week on Disney Plus, but at a brand-new time in the US and UK. To help avert any panic, we've put together a quick guide on the Ahsoka episode 1 release date, streaming time, episode count, and when each future episode is airing.

If you're playing catch-up ahead of Ahsoka, check out our guide on what to watch before Ahsoka, as well as the lowdown on Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger.

When is Ahsoka episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka episode 1 releases on Disney Plus on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern. That's 2:00 AM BST on August 23 for those in the UK.

No, you're not getting confused. Marvel and Star Wars releases, typically, released at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern on Wednesdays. For Ahsoka, at least, that's all changing. Episodes are airing in the US on Tuesdays moving forward.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

Where can you watch Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. The widget below will have the best price for Disney Plus right now.

How many episodes of Ahsoka are there?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Much like with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's season will last for eight episodes. The first two episodes will air this week, with the remaining episodes to air weekly across August, September, and October.

Ahsoka release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka episode 1: August 22, 2023

Ahsoka episode 2: August 22, 2023

Ahsoka episode 3: August 29, 2023

Ahsoka episode 4: September 5, 2023

Ahsoka episode 5: September 12, 2023

Ahsoka episode 6: September 19, 2023

Ahsoka episode 7: September 26, 2023

Ahsoka episode 8: October 3, 2023

For all things a galaxy far, far away, check out the Star Wars timeline, how to watch the Star Wars movies in order, and more of our Ahsoka guides: