Andor creator explains why a major season 1 question was left unanswered in the Star Wars show: "I didn't know how I was going to resolve it"

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed why he left the mystery of Cassian's sister unresolved in season 2 – and it provides a tragic insight into his character.

If you can remember back to the very first episode of season 1, Cassian is looking for his missing sister Kerri on Morlana One. In subsequent episodes, we learn via flashbacks that the siblings were separated in childhood when Cassian joins a group to go and explore a crashed ship on his home planet Kenari. Once the rest of the group go home, Cassian stays a little longer, and he's found and taken to Ferrix by Maarva, who becomes his adoptive mother.

"I did it in the beginning because I’m always leaving things for myself to try to pick up on. There are all kinds of things that I do to pick up on later, or things that I lay down so writers will pick up on them in the room," Gilroy explained to Deadline when the publication asked what happened to Kerri.

"But what I found was, with the sister, when I put it in there, I didn’t know how I was going to resolve it, and at one point, I had some melodramatic version of how that would play out in a season 2," he continued.

"But as I went along, I realized, as I got to know Cassian, a very important absence in his life; the fact that he left her behind is a hole that will never be filled. When you watch the show, how many times does he go back for people? In fact, Bix even says, when they take off and escape from Ferrix, 'Cassian will find us.' He goes back for Maarva. He goes back for Kleya. The savior component of him is much more interesting to me than some resolution. How many things in your life are unresolved?"



Cassian's search for Kerri is cut short back in season 1 after he clashes with some officers and ultimately kills them both. He then leaves for Ferrix to try and hide his involvement.



