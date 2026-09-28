Argos is already the best place to buy a Switch 2 in the UK, and this offer just sweetens the savings

Argos is already at the top of my list for UK retailer recommendations if you were to ask me, "Where should I order my Nintendo Switch 2 from?" This new limited-time offer just sweetens the deal.
From today, you can pick up either Pokemon Pokopia, Star Fox, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, or Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for just £20 (via Argos), so long as you order it alongside the Switch 2. With titles like Pokopia typically still found between £54 and its full price, this is one of the single best Nintendo Switch bundle deals available today, as no matter what you pick, you're getting the console and a physical game for £374.99. Sounds yummy to me!
The standalone console is already a bargain at £354.99 (£65 off its new price) today, but selecting a game for just £20 on top just sweetens the deal. Just be wary: this offer only extends to one of four games (Star Fox, Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon Pokopia, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition), and you need to add the console in order to activate the limited-time offer.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 last year for £395.99, and the standalone version then rose to £419.99 on September 1. In the wake of this price hike, I was fully prepared for console bundle deals to be pretty lackluster and never drop below the original MSRP, but Argos has proved me wrong.
The console is currently up at the iconic UK retailer's storefront for as little as £354.99, which is a saving of £65 off its new price, and £41 off its original price. Being able to grab a physical game for just £20 in addition to that is the cherry on top of the already amazing Nintendo deal cake. Particularly as Argos has included some tasty releases as part of today's savings.
Star Fox only launched on June 25 earlier this year, and physical copies can be found for £49.99, including at the official Nintendo UK store. Adding it to your cart today will drop £29.99 off instead, which is more than justifiable for the incredible remake of the iconic N64 game. Not to mention, the game has since received a free update as of September 30, which adds four-player local support for Battle Mode, alongside three new battle stages. All of that for £20 feels like a no-brainer if you're a big fan of the N64 original.
Personally, I'd recommend that, or sticking with Pokemon Pokopia as your game of choice. While it's a game-key card release, picking it up for £20 means a saving £46.99 off its full £66.99 (Nintendo UK) price tag. In fact, the Switch 2 Pokopia bundle is even at Argos for £429.99 today, so you'd be saving £55 off that too, and only missing out on a Ditto-covered box.
Whatever your game of choice, you only have until October 6 to grab this limited Argos offer, so you'd best make up your mind soon.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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