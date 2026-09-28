Turtle Beach's new Switch 2 Animal Crossing accessories are so stellar that they literally light up (case included)

Turtle Beach's new Animal Crossing accessories are an adorable, stellar spectacle. The brand has added not one controller to its repertoire, but two new gamepad designs available for $49.88 each (via Amazon) to its Rematch line-up. They're both cute enough as is, but they each reveal a cute secret pattern once illuminated, including a starry night sky twinkling above the iconic K.K. Slider while he's strumming away.
The brand has also unveiled a pair of cases, and the K.K. Slider one even matches the dazzling display of its controller counterpart. I fully expected the cases just to be a simple copy-and-paste job, and that is what you'll find with the Timmy Tommy version. However, the glow-in-the-dark K.K Slider model goes the extra mile, and together, they're some of the best Switch 2 accessories I've seen inspired by New Horizons.
Turtle Beach
Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch 2
It's rare that I prefer a batch of US and UK-released Switch 2 peripherals over any Japan release, like Keys Factory's Animal Crossing lineup, and yet I undoubtedly do. By default, the blue and purple look of the officially licensed K.K. Slider gamepad is a pretty sight to behold. Often, Animal Crossing merch and gaming tech opt for green and earth-toned color palettes, which instantly makes this cool-colored controller stand out.
I am a little biased, as I adore K.K. Slider, and he's slapped on the right grip, giving a performance on his guitar, but I'd have been happy if any character was on there - especially as Celeste would have been more fitting. Just like the Mario and Luigi version of this accessory, the RGBs are what really sell it. Turning them on makes the stars twinkle and solidifies my admiration not just for Animal Crossing, but for RGB tech as a whole.
Besides its cute aesthetic, the Switch 2 controller isn't too bad either. I have a few of these kicking around, and am really fond of its TMR sticks, comfortable ergonomic fit, mappable back paddles, and 40-hour battery life. Having the RGBs on will drop those hours down to 12, which is pretty annoying, but you can turn them off if that becomes a big issue, and the USB-C charging port makes them easy to recharge.
You also don't need to worry about battery life with the case, as it's utilising some good old glow-in-the-dark science to match the controller's fancy light show. It includes the same purple-blue K.K. Slider design and happens to be a re-skin of one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases I've tested so far: the Turtle Beach PlayTrek Travel Case.
While I haven't had hands-on experience with this exact design, that means this version should be pretty robust and include plenty of accessory space, from a fabric mesh pocket to a slab built for up to 12 physical games. The only issue I had with the Mario Bricks version I tested was that the lenticular cover was prone to cosmetic damage, but that shouldn't be an issue with a glow-in-the-dark paint job.
Turtle Beach
Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch 2
If you do happen to prefer the typical green look of past Animal Crossing goodies, the Timmy & Tommy controller and case may be more your style. The controller is also a reskin of the Turtle Beach Switch 2 Rematch pad, but the faceplate art of the two Tanukis reveals a pattern of Animal Crossing trees and foliage. It's not quite as clever as the light-up starry sky, and the PlayTrek case unfortunately doesn't glow, but the more designs, the merrier.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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