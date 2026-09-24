Hey friends - the adorable Hatsune Miku keyboard and mouse you keep asking about just got decent discounts

The line (which includes a keyboard, mouse, mousepad, and a headset) is absolutely adorable with its turquoise and pink Miku color palette and little callouts to the virtual diva - from her appearance on the spacebar to the Miku-shaped LED silhouette on the mouse. Yet, as good as they look, I don't as often recommend my pals pick them up due to their inflated licensed tech prices, but today is a little different.
Included as part of Amazon's early Prime Day savings, both the Miku Edition mouse and keyboard have dropped to $74.99 and $84.99 today. Unfortunately, the entirety of the set isn't part of these early savings, but these discounts (a record low in the case of the keyboard) are enough that I feel like I can finally whole heartedly reccomend them to my fellow anime and Miku nerdy bffs.
ASUS
Asus Tuf Gaming Hatsune Miku Edition Mini Wireless Mouse – Right-Handed
ASUS
Asus Tuf Gaming K3 Gen Ii Hatsune Miku Edition Wired Usb Gaming Keyboard
The Miku Edition Mini Wireless Mouse is definitely the accessory friends notice first from the set, and I'm glad, as it's my favorite from the entire Asus x TUF Gaming range. It doesn't quite have the specs to put the best gaming mouse to shame, but the little wireless rodent is equipped with a 12,000-dpi sensor with a 1,000Hz polling rate, and of course, that glowing LED Hatsune Miku design right on the palm rest.
My favorite feature (besides the glowing Miku) is its 134-hour battery life and handy Tri-mode connectivity. I rarely have to charge this mouse, but when I do, I can still use it in wired mode, which is incredibly handy when I spend a huge chunk of my time at my desk. Its 2.4GHz connectivity is also powered by a tiny, cute turquoise dongle that can be stored on the underside of the mouse when not in use, which I appreciate as someone who loses dongles by the day.
Today's savings drop the go-to mouse down to $75.99, which isn't quite a record low, but it's not far off its best $74.09 tag. For a mouse that typically costs $109.99 when Prime Day isn't on the horizon, that $34 off deal is a great sight to behold, but the keyboard discount is even better.
The K3 Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition Wired USB gaming keyboard is usually $99.99, but Amazon's discount today returns it to an $84.99 record low. It has been this cheap before, but only for a moment earlier this summer, according to my handy CamelCamelCamel price checker. It usually just alternates from the $90 price mark to full price, which makes today's price a bit of a rarity, one my friends are sure to lap up, and I hope they do.
This keyboard is the one I am typing these very words with, and the Optical-mechanical RGB switches have a lovely bounce to them. It helps too that the 98-key spread of the wired board is covered in cute Miku iconography, from heart-shaped music notes to her name plastered on the Return key. Its fabulous design injects my desk with the perfect amount of cuteness, and today's price should hopefully mean it can do the same for all my friends' gaming spaces too.
View all Asus TUF Gaming Hatsune Miku PC accessories at Amazon
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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