Attention all millennials, the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort pre-order gift is a bonafide finger skateboard

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is rocking one of the most iconic pre-order bonuses I've seen in a long time: a genuine finger skateboard. If you grew up as a kid during the late 90s or early 2000s, you likely remember seeing these things lining the toy shelves, but I never thought I'd see one given away with a Nintendo Switch 2 game.
Pre-ordering the game for £46.95 at TheGameCollection will grant you this retro-fueled extra, which the retailer's official X (Twitter) page has dubbed one of their "favourite bonuses we've ever had" and I concur. While I'm very excited to get my hands on the 3D replicas of the Spiritial Stones packed as a bonus with the Ocarina of Time Remake later this year, being able to pick up a legit iconic 90s toy as a freebie is realms more interesting. Unless Nintendo later decides to release an Epona freebie I can ollie with.
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort With Free Finger Skateboard (Switch 2)
Not all retailers supply the same pre-order goodies, but if TheGameCollection isn't for you, you can pick up the fingerboard freebie while securing the game for £43.85 at ShopTo in the UK too.
When I first caught a glimpse of TheGameCollection's social media post, I was elated. I was a kid who desperately wanted their mum to buy into the tiny skateboard craze, but was met with instantaneous "no's" in the Toys R Us aisle. The fact that a fingerboard is now included with a Nintendo Switch 2 game feels almost like fate, and has me seriously considering pre-ordering Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a game that would otherwise not have been on my radar.
If you're in the same boat and are already daydreaming about perfecting kickflips across your desk, TheGameCollection and ShopTo appear to be the best places to get one. Pre-order bonuses tend to depend on the retailer, and so far they're the only places I've yet to find that supply the Sports Resort-themed Tech Deck-inspired toy. When I find more, I'll keep you updated.
The official Nintendo UK online store has an early purchase extra of its own with its £49.99 (Nintendo) copy: a drawstring Sports Bag. However, it doesn't quite tick the same millennial nostalgia boxes.
If you're more interested in the game itself, remember that Nintendo launched a new Sports Resort Switch 2 bundle that's still up for grabs.
Want more Switch 2 games? Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order and Metroid Ravenous pre-order pages for more.
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