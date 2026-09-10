Ninty fans must be hungry for Metroid Ravenous pre-orders, as the special edition with its exclusive amiibo is already sold out

Metroid Ravenous pre-orders dropped this week, and 'ravenous' seems the apt word to describe fans of the classic Nintendo series, as the Switch 2 game's special edition is already sold out across US and UK retailers.

The $119.99 / £99.99 version of the game includes a physical Switch 2 copy, a steelbook case, and an exclusive amiibo showcasing Samus's slime-green colored Metroid suit. So far, that appears to be the only way to grab that amiibo, though there is also a Chozo Statue and another Samus NFC figure up for grabs. For amiibo completionists like me, the lack of stock is a bummer, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that more Special Editions will drop as the months roll on.

In the meantime, you can alternatively grab the game digitally or physically for $69.99 / £58.99 straight from Nintendo and a myriad of US and UK retailers, all of which I've gathered below. Sure, you won't get an amiibo just by sticking to the physical copy, but there are no signs of that hideous game-key banner on the box, which is something. No matter which copy you pick, you can dine with Samus when the Switch 2 exclusive launches on January 28 next year.

Pre-order Metroid Ravenous in the US

Amazon | In stock - $69.99



Amazon US was early to the party with its Metroid Ravenous pre-orders. You can pick up a physical Switch 2 copy for its full $69.99 price at the retailer, and bookmark the game's amiibo listings while you're there.

Nintendo | In stock - $69.99



If you prefer to secure the latest Switch 2 games straight from Nintendo, the US online store has the digital, standard physical and special edition listed. However, stock of the fancy special version of the game has already sold out with no signs of a re-stock.

Best Buy | In stock - $69.99



Best Buy's Metroid Ravenous pre-orders have been live practically since its initial Nintendo Direct unveiling came to an end, and there's still plentys tock to go around. The Special Edition is stuck with a "Coming Soon" label unfortunately, but there's every chance more stock might drop soon.

Walmart | Check stock



Walmart was one of the first US retailers to list two of the new Metroid Ravenous amiibo figures, yet the actual Switch 2 game has yet to appear. I'll be sure to update this page when pre-orders drop.

Pre-order Metroid Ravenous in the UK

Nintendo | In stock - £58.99



The official Nintendo UK store has got the trifecta of Metroid Ravenous pre-order options, including digital, physical and the special edition. However, you're only going to find the digital and physical Switch 2 copies of the game in stock for now.

Amazon | Check stock



Amazon UK seems to be a bit slow to the game of listing its Metroid Ravenous pre-orders, but that's nothing new. Sometimes it takes a few days for new Switch 2 games to drop, and I'll be sure to let you know the second it does.

Very | Check stock



Metroid Ravenous pre-orders have yet to drop at Very, but that can be pretty typical. The underrated UK retailer is occasionally late to list brand-new releases, but if or when does you can bet it'll bring a competitive price to the table.

Currys | Check stock



There's no sign of Metroid Ravenous at Currys today either. However, the UK retailer is bound to drop its pre-order link the closer we inch towards the Switch 2 game's release date.

FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When is the Metroid Ravenous release date? Metroid Ravenous launches for £58.99 / $69.99 on January 28, 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2.



Unlike Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, this is a Switch 2 exclusive and there is no Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Is there a Metroid Ravenous pre-order bonus? Nintendo has not yet unveiled a Metroid Ravenous pre-order bonus. However, the US and UK stores like to provide free physical goodies even months after initial pre-order drops, so there's every chance a bonus could be provided at a later date.

Is there a Metroid Ravenous Collector's Edition? Metroid Ravenous has a $119.99 / £99.99 Special Edition which includes a physical copy of the Switch 2 game, a steelbook case, and the Samus (Metroid Suit) – Metroid Ravenous Series amiibo figure.

Is Metroid Ravenous a full physical release? So far there is no indication that Metroid Ravenous is a game-key card, but Nintendo has to announce that the game will be fully available on the Switch 2 cartridge.

Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-orders and Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave pre-order pages while you're here.