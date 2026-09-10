Lego Downtown Abbey set revealed with a stately 4,711 pieces and 13 minifigures

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Lego Downton Abbey set and minifigures laid out on a glossy wooden sidetable, against a pink wall
(Image credit: Lego)

I hope you've been practicing your airs and graces, because a Lego Downton Abbey set is on its way.

This thing feels as grand as the actual house itself with all that stately grandeur; Lego Downton Abbey challenges some of the best Lego sets with a whopping 4,711 pieces, and you flip the facade around to reveal some of the location's best-known spaces like the dining room, servant's hall, and library. There are over 10 minifigures included as well, ranging from The Dowager Countess and Lord Grantham to Mrs. Hughes.

Lego Downton Abbey will be available to order from October 4, or October 1 if you're part of the free Lego Insiders program.

This ode to the beloved period drama is actually based on a fan design submitted by Sebastian Veselka, whose build gained thousands of supporters and was eventually chosen by Lego to be turned into an actual kit.

"Rebuilding Downton Abbey as a LEGO set felt like the perfect way to celebrate the series in a personal way, bringing together my love of British architecture, my memories of watching the show with my family, and the atmosphere of the 1920s," says Veselka. "Seeing the project reach 10,000 supporters in just three months was incredible. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported it and can’t wait for fans to travel back in time and step inside the Crawley family’s iconic home in LEGO brick form."

In a sweet twist, there's actually a cute Easter egg referencing Veselka in this model; the newspaper features their initials, 'SV.'

Of course, that's not the only reference hidden away there. Fans of the series will spot plenty of goodies inspired by the show like Mr. Carson's candlestick telephone and plaques below bells for each room (including a cheeky new addition, the "Lego room").

Because so much drama takes place around the dining table, the minifigures for Lego Downton Abbey feature additional clothing elements that are especially designed to let them sit.

Lego Downtown Abbey can be added to your own household this October, alongside a new Lego PlayStation and Lego Wallace & Gromit.

This isn't the only cool new kit to be revealed over the last few days; as it happens, we're also getting a new Lego Link & Epona kit based on Ocarina of Time.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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