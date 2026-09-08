Nintendo announces electronic Master Sword to accompany new Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, as well as a playable ocarina

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A whole bunch of Zelda goodies on show

Electonic Master Sword shown at Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct
(Image credit: Hasbro)

Nintendo has just announced a whole swathe of new The Legend of Zelda merch pieces in its 40th Anniversary Direct, but among them sits an electronic Master Sword that looks to continue a long line of gorgeous replicas. We don't yet know what electronics will be included in the Master Sword toy, but Hasbro originally teased something sword-shaped was coming back in July.

Of course, if wielding the greatest sword in Nintendo's history doesn't excite you, the brand has plenty more planned to accompany The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake later this year. In its direct, Ninty also showed off a collaboration with Huzzle for two Master Sword and Hylian Shield figures, available in either full color or gold, as well as its own playable ocarina and Hori's new electric ocarina.

Finally, we were once again shown the three Heroes of Hyrule figures previously announced at Comic Con. The Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf poseable figures are due to release in Spring 2027 and are available for pre-order now.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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