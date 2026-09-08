Nintendo says Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake isn't aiming "for realistic graphics," and that's great for everyone but Young Link

Nintendo has unveiled the first footage of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, and Nintendo hired that man.
As part of The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct, series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed some live gameplay of the upcoming remake, showing the early moments of Link's adventure in Kokiri Forest and the Great Deku Tree. And to say it's quite a stark difference is certainly an understatement. Aonuma notes, "We had many discussions about what visual style we should use for this game, We decided that if Link's adventure took place in a world that has both been remade yet somewhat nostalgic, he would look like this."
Despite the change, Aonuma adds, "we didn't just aim for realistic graphics; we were particularly focused on reimagining them in a way that invoked nostalgia for the original game." This can be seen in some of the redesigns, like Link's tunic, which has a new textured appearance and pattern, while the Great Deku Tree has a ton of frayed branches to represent its facial hair, as opposed to the flatter design seen in the original.
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Naturally, with any remake, visual differences are going to be hit-or-miss for everyone, but the realistic design is certainly a choice, even if it's not quite as uncanny as the Star Fox remake earlier this year. The environments have been updated in a way that generally looks lovely and is a natural update to what you'd imagine the game to look like in a semi-realistic style.
Weirdly, the worst looking part of the game is Link himself, at least in his younger form, some of the designs like Darunia and Ruto are spot on while Sheik has a fantastic looking redesign, but Link just ain't it, with exaggerated eyes and chubby cheeks he just looks a bit strange. The first look at the game in the stream was definitely weird to get to grips with, but it won me over as it went along, and thankfully adult Link isn't quite as strange-looking, so there's that.
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