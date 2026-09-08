The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake price leaks through Nintendo itself, and it's one of the cheaper Switch 2 exclusives

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's price has seemingly leaked ahead of the Nintendo Direct, with the Switch 2 exclusive being right in the middle of Nintendo's Switch 2 game price range.
Nintendo is the one publisher that is weirdest with pricing. Mario Kart World made countless headlines last year when it was revealed that it would cost $80, but aside from that, no Switch 2 game has been $80. Premium releases like Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokemon Pokopia, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave have been at $70, while the likes of Star Fox and Splatoon Raiders have been $50, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book stands alone at $60. Many assume further $80 releases are likely being saved for the Next 3D Mario, Zelda, or Animal Crossing games.
However, ahead of today's The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct, fans have noticed that the Nintendo Store's Australian website has listed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake at AU$94.95, placing it at the same price point as Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. So unless there's a strange regional difference, the Ocarina of Time remake should be $60 (that's £50 in the UK).
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So what does this tell us? Given that Star Fox was also a remake of a Nintendo 64 game released this year and it was $10 cheaper, it says that Nintendo views this as a bigger remake than its contemporary. That being said, not being a full-priced or Mario Kart-priced release may suggest it is closer to a traditional remake than a Resident Evil- or Final Fantasy 7-style remake (that is to say, an actual remake, not a fancy remaster).
However, maybe it is, and Nintendo is just being generous with its pricing based on it being a remake; we'll find out in a few hours!
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