Nintendo Direct confirmed for next week, as well as a dedicated Zelda Anniversary stream where Ocarina of Time feels inevitable

Nintendo has announced that two Nintendo Direct presentations will air next week, with one focusing on The Legend of Zelda's 40th anniversary.
September is one of the typical months for a Nintendo Direct, so naturally the rumor mill was packed to the gills as soon as September 1 hit, and of course, it was on the money. With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake coming this year alongside the series' 40th anniversary, some were expecting a repeat of last year's September Nintendo Direct, where the opening half was dedicated to the Super Mario Bros' 40th birthday, while the rest was a typical showcase.
And while Nintendo is dedicating time to an anniversary again, this time it's getting an entire Nintendo Direct of its own. Announced on the Nintendo Today app, a 30-minute The Legend of Zelda 40th-anniversary Nintendo Direct will air on September 8, 2026 at 7am PT | 10am ET | 3pm BST.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
The following day, on September 9, 2026 at 7am PT | 10am ET | 3pm BST, a standard Nintendo Direct presentation will air and run for 45 minutes. And after that Direct wraps up, Nintendo will host a Nintendo Treehouse Live stream with 110 minutes of games featured in the show.
Obviously, the Zelda-focused Nintendo Direct will almost certainly feature a substantial look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake as its main event. Given we got our first look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie during last year's anniversary segment, I'm very much expecting to see our first look at The Legend of Zelda Movie before it's release next May, too. Plus, there's always copium we'll hear about ports of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD.
The Nintendo Direct itself however, who knows. A new Metroid game has been part of the rumor mill for a while, and the person who leaked the Zelda remake in the first place says a new 3D Mario is pegged for next year, so perhaps that could be the show's closer this time around.
Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's mystery developer may be a veteran studio that a Nintendo lead wanted to see "play a central role" in the series moving forward
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week