Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona shares her intense training for Man of Tomorrow, and DC needs to just announce her as Wonder Woman already

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The rumored Wonder Woman star has shared her preparation

Bix in Andor season 2
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Adria Arjona is determined to still keep Man of Tomorrow's worst kept secret, unveiling her intense training for the Superman sequel. While there has been no official announcement about who she's playing, it's heavily speculated that the Andor actor is actually joining the DCU as Wonder Woman.

The rumor mill will show no signs of abating either after she's shared her new training regimen for the film. In a video for Women's Health, Arjona revealed she is "training now for a specific project," referencing her part in Man of Tomorrow. It's a pretty insane schedule that involves her doing cardio for 45 minutes, followed by two hours of weight training, before doing six rounds of boxing.

"It's a job," she explains. "I'm really enjoying it. I'm enjoying the transformation but it's hard work. I've never felt stronger but it's hard. Well I think the excitement of playing the woman I'm playing gives me everything I need to wake up. It's exhausting but it's all for the better good."

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Arjona joined Man of Tomorrow earlier this year with reports she was either starring as Maxima or Wonder Woman. James Gunn has been on the defensive, denying that she's starring as Maxima, but there has been no official reveal about who she will be playing.

It seems pretty obvious that she's been training for a big role in the film, and given we've had no Wonder Woman announced yet, our money is on that part. We think DC is trying to follow Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day plan and not reveal its major character until it hits theaters.

In the meantime, former Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has shared her well wishes to whoever is taking on the part next.

DC is currently airing Lanterns on HBO Max and next up in theaters is Clayface. Man of Tomorrow follows on July 9, 2027. For more upcoming superhero movies, here's our complete guide to new DC movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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