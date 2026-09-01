Gal Gadot says she realized she wasn't returning as Wonder Woman when she saw how Henry Cavill's Superman exit was not "handled elegantly"

Gal Gadot says she was never told that a new Wonder Woman movie was no longer happening under DC Studios' new leadership. When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, it was initially unclear whether Wonder Woman would stay under their new DCU plans, with conflicting reports at the time about whether it was cancelled or still happening.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor was asked if Gunn and Safran sat down with her at all to break the news when it was finally shelved. "No, they told me the opposite," she replied. "They were like, 'We're going to develop it with you, the third la la la.' But I saw the way everybody else [was] handled."
Interviewer Josh Horowitz then added that he thought Henry Cavill's Superman exit was "unfortunate" at that time. The actor was brought back in the Black Adam post-credits scene, before it was announced he was being recast in the new DCU. "The Henry situation was not being handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty [Jenkins, Wonder Woman's director] was not handled elegantly," Gadot continued.
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"I feel like, you know, we're all adults and it's all good, and it's not even about them. They are there, and they are there to do what they believe in, and it's all good. I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated and be the vessel at that point of time, and I can only wish for whoever it's going to be to really come pure to this journey."
It has not been officially announced who the new Wonder Woman in the DCU is, but there have been several casting rumors. Adria Arjona has joined the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and it's widely reported that she will play Diana, even though Gunn has denied this.
Gadot recently said she hopes whoever plays her "enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character."
DC is currently airing Lanterns on HBO Max before Clayface releases later this year. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guides to all the new DC shows and movies on the way.
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