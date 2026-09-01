Gal Gadot says she realized she wasn't returning as Wonder Woman when she saw how Henry Cavill's Superman exit was not "handled elegantly"

News
By
Published

James Gunn never told her she wasn't returning as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gal Gadot says she was never told that a new Wonder Woman movie was no longer happening under DC Studios' new leadership. When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, it was initially unclear whether Wonder Woman would stay under their new DCU plans, with conflicting reports at the time about whether it was cancelled or still happening.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor was asked if Gunn and Safran sat down with her at all to break the news when it was finally shelved. "No, they told me the opposite," she replied. "They were like, 'We're going to develop it with you, the third la la la.' But I saw the way everybody else [was] handled."

Interviewer Josh Horowitz then added that he thought Henry Cavill's Superman exit was "unfortunate" at that time. The actor was brought back in the Black Adam post-credits scene, before it was announced he was being recast in the new DCU. "The Henry situation was not being handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty [Jenkins, Wonder Woman's director] was not handled elegantly," Gadot continued.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"I feel like, you know, we're all adults and it's all good, and it's not even about them. They are there, and they are there to do what they believe in, and it's all good. I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated and be the vessel at that point of time, and I can only wish for whoever it's going to be to really come pure to this journey."

It has not been officially announced who the new Wonder Woman in the DCU is, but there have been several casting rumors. Adria Arjona has joined the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and it's widely reported that she will play Diana, even though Gunn has denied this.

Gadot recently said she hopes whoever plays her "enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character."

DC is currently airing Lanterns on HBO Max before Clayface releases later this year. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guides to all the new DC shows and movies on the way.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman
    1
    Gal Gadot says she realized she wasn't returning as Wonder Woman when she saw how Henry Cavill's Superman exit was not "handled elegantly"
  2. 2
    Command epic forces in real-time battles with the first gameplay for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros
  3. 3
    Take-Two's GTA 6 leak investigation is heating up as the publisher requests sealed subpoena to avoid tipping off leakers
  4. 4
    Alien: Isolation 2 dev doesn't want you "on the verge of having a heart attack" playing the sequel, so "turn the music down" if you have to
  5. 5
    After ditching discs, PlayStation continues replicating Xbox's very bad 2013 by going all in on TV